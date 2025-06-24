Makers Of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Drop Cool Promo For 'Chikitu' Music Video
Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, on its X timeline posted,"Are you ready for the chikitu TReat? #GetChikitufied. Chikitu Music Video drops tomorrow at 6 PM. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th"
The production house also posted a small video clip that showed Rajinikanth tapping his feet and snapping his fingers to the catchy percussion beats of the song.
The'Chikitu' music video is to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Not just the video, the film itself has triggered huge expectations.
It may be recalled that director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who wrapped up the shooting of the much-awaited action entertainer last month, had on completion of shooting, said that he would cherish the amazing experience of making this film forever.
'Coolie', which is expected to be an action thriller, will, apart from Rajinikanth, feature a number of top stars including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir and Tamil star Sathyaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan also plays a cameo in the film.
The film will also feature actors Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles.
Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.
The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.
'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).
