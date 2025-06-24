Poco F7 Launched In India With 7550Mah Battery And Snapdragon 8S Gen 4

In India, Xiaomi's Poco sub-brand unveiled the Poco F7 smartphone. It replaces the Poco F7 and Poco F7 Ultra, which were released in international regions earlier this year. It also runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0, has a 6,000mm sq vapour cooling chamber, and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU. Additionally, the phone is said to be dust and water resistant, meeting IP66+IP68+IP69 standards. It's interesting to note that the Poco F7 5G Global model has a 6,500mAh battery, whilst the Indian version has a 7,550mAh battery.

⚡ Open Sale Starts NOW! 🚀First come, first served!#POCOF7 redefines flagship power👉 Grab yours before it's gone! #SuperSpeedUnleashed twitter/8pKrkcnbg3

- POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 24, 2025

Poco F7 launched: Features and specifications

A 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz is included with the Poco F7. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, HDR10+ compatibility, and a brightness of up to 3,200 nits. A Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 internal storage power the device.

Additionally, the Poco F7 comes with HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15 and promises to get six years of security updates and four years of significant OS improvements. The smartphone's dual back camera equipment has an 8MP ultrawide snapper in addition to a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor. A 20MP front camera is available for video calls and selfies.

It has a sizable 7,550mAh battery that supports 22.5W wired reverse charging and 90W wired fast charging. It also has a glass rear panel and an aluminium inner frame. 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity choices.

Poco F7 launched: Price and availability

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Poco F7 starts at Rs 31,999. A 12GB + 512GB version is also offered, costing Rs 33,999. Beginning on July 1, the phone will be sold on Flipkart. It is available in Phantom Black, Frost White, and Cyber Silver Edition. Poco is providing an extra Rs 2,000 discount on credit and debit card transactions from a certain banks as part of the launch promotions.