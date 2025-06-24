Verizon's AI-Powered Overhaul Of Customer Support Draws Retail Praise
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) announced on Tuesday that it is launching a major overhaul of its customer service model, introducing a suite of new tools and features designed to deliver a more personalized experience for its wireless and broadband customers.
The company said this move is a key element of its long-term strategy to boost customer satisfaction by improving engagement across retail locations, online tools, and support services.
Despite the news, Verizon's stock edged 0.02% lower during pre-market trade on Tuesday.
The company said it will follow a new approach to handling complex customer concerns by assigning a dedicated agent, referred to as a Customer Champion, who stays on the case until it's completely resolved.
This offering utilizes AI tools from Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL/GOOG), including its Google Cloud platform and Gemini models, to provide support through the My Verizon app, text messaging, or phone callbacks.
Verizon is also planning to extend phone support availability with live human agents. It has introduced 24/7 live chat, providing customers with the flexibility to receive assistance at any time and through the channel of their preference.
The revamped My Verizon app features advanced AI capabilities, including Verizon Assistant and Savings Boost. The interface provides customers with insight into their plans, enables easy line additions, manages upgrades, and helps identify opportunities for savings.
Over the last two years, Verizon has opened nearly 400 additional retail stores. Currently, 93% of Americans are within a half-hour drive of a Verizon store.
In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Verizon's revenue inched 1.5% higher year-on-year to $33.5 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $33.28 billion, as per Finchat data. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 also surpassed the estimate of $1.15.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Verizon improved to 'bullish' territory from 'bearish' the previous day, with 'high' message volume.VZ's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08.35 a.m. ET on Jun.24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Verizon stock has gained over 5% year-to-date and over 2% in the last 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment