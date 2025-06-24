Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Announced it will create a new company to house either a joint venture, partnership, or acquisition as it further expands its interests in diabetes. In late 2024, Avant entered into a joint venture and licensing agreement with Ainnova Tech, Inc., when the two companies formed Ai-nova Acquisition Corp to advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio, including its Vision AI platform and its versatile retinal cameras. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.58.

Full Press Release:

