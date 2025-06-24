Protector Launches Patrol App To Bring Elite Protection To Los Angeles Homes And Families

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Summary: From the frontlines to front doors, Protector expands with the launch of the Patrol app created for households to gain peace of mind via top-tier protection.

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protector, the innovative startup creating apps to serve the private security market, today announced the official launch of Patrol, a mobile application that allows families to book off-duty police officers to sit outside their homes and help safeguard their property and loved ones. Patrol's services are currently available in five Los Angeles neighborhoods: Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Malibu, Holmby Hills and Bel Air.

Patrol Los Angeles private home security for families in Brentwood, Beverly Hills, Homlby Hills, Bel-Air, and Malibu, California.

"People are ready for a smarter, more reliable solution to help them feel secure." - Nick Sarath, founder and CEO

Patrol launches at a time when families are seeking trusted, streamlined and modern approaches to home protection. Giving families a new level of security, the app allows households to book off-duty police officers to park outside their homes, stand watch, ensure visible protection and more, providing peace of mind when it's needed most.

The sister app of Patrol is Protector , the revolutionary personal security app launched in early 2025 that enhances personal protection and makes private security available to the public. While Protector focuses on individuals, Patrol is built for families who desire increased protection for their homes and neighborhoods: services range from short-term patrols to dedicated officers stationed curbside, whether during vacations, events, or late-night hours. All Patrol officers are vetted professionals hailing from law enforcement, military or special forces, and are licensed to carry under H.R. 218, the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (LEOSA). Additionally, Patrol will be operated under Delta Special Operations Corporation (DSOC), which ensures it has a proper Private Patrol Operator (PPO) license under California's Bureau of Security & Investigative Services (BSIS).

Both apps, Protector and Patrol, are endorsed by former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, who served as chief from 2009 to 2018 and now takes on initiatives advocating for national public safety issues.

"As someone who's led law enforcement in one of the largest cities in the country, I've seen firsthand how critical it is for communities to have reliable support," said Beck. "Patrol brings that support in a way that's both credible and customizable to each household's needs."

"Protection isn't only about responding to danger. It's about creating the kind of calm that lets families focus on living," said Nick Sarath, founder and CEO of Protector. "We've already seen overwhelming interest from a variety of LA families and neighborhoods. People are ready for a smarter, more reliable solution to help them feel secure."

During the recent Los Angeles wildfires, Protector's personnel helped escort residents to recover valuables, assessed damage, donated emergency supplies, and supported animal rescues-working alongside first responders during an overwhelming emergency response.

The Patrol app is now available for download on iOS. To learn more or book services, visit or find Patrol – Protect Your Home on the App Store.

