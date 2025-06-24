Hunuu Health Unveils Sensor-Based Medical Analytics With AI Outcomes, Revolutionizing Mobile Patient Care

MENAFN - GetNews) Hunuu Health offers the first integrated health platform linking all aspects of a person's wellbeing across a single – secure-mobile platform.







Atlanta, GA - June 19th, 2025 - Hunuu Health, a global leader in sensor-based healthcare analytics with AI outcomes, announced the launch of its mobile application on iOS and Google Play stores. Leveraging 5G and sensor technology with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, Hunuu Health is setting the standard for secure, real-time, personalized, and outcome-driven healthcare at scale. By driving down the costs of patient care, Hunuu reduces the high costs of legacy or outdated CRM systems while delivering efficiencies between patient and provider.

In an increasingly expensive healthcare landscape, Hunuu Health's innovative mobile platform addresses the critical need for visual real-time patient monitoring, early intervention, and data-driven decision-making. By seamlessly integrating existing health records, hormone levels and lab tests with sensor data, e.g. (smartwatch and sophisticated AI algorithms) the Hunuu Health platform empowers healthcare providers and patients with actionable medical insights across three pillars that include; physical, libido - hormones and emotional health characteristics that lead to significantly improved patient outcomes, reduced readmissions and improved rehabilitation rates at a dramatic cost improvement.

"It's clear Hunuu's mission is to empower both patients and healthcare providers the integration they need to deliver the best possible care. With their next-generation sensor-based analytics and AI outcomes, Hunuu is analyzing historical and real-time sensor data; predicting needs, personalizing treatments, and fundamentally changing the trajectory of patient health in a Mobile App, not multi-million-dollar CRMs that still cannot seem to address the need for faxing," said Kenneth C. Morris, D.C. DACBSP.

Hunuu Health is actively collaborating with leading hospital executives, physio's, clinics, hormone replacement clinics, research organizations and medical colleges to push the boundaries of integrated sensor-based healthcare. This revolutionary leap sets-free patient data stuck across legacy CRMs, paper files and“supposed” new point solutions that lack end-to-end encryption.

Finally bringing healthcare into 2025, our Hunuu Platform allows patients add DNA, blood tests and MRI scans, from multiple providers, alongside personally generated analytical data to capture a holistic view of their current and future health status. In real-time Doctor's can analyze real-time graph's to direct patients' medical needs. Hunuu AI allows patients to access and securely own all their health data instead of waiting for others to fax or sell your data to advertisers.

Hunuu Health is a family-based, AI privacy first solution now available for immediate implementation and download. For more information, please contact Hunuu PR.

