Landis+Gyr's Revelo® E360 And E660 Cellular Grid Edge Sensors Become First Electrical Meters Certified By CTIA Certification For Smart Connected Infrastructure

ATLANTA, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), announced the Revelo E360 and E660 Cellular grid sensors are the first electrical meters to achieve IoT Network Certified for Smart Connect InfrastructureTM by CTIA CertificationTM.

The certification program empowers manufacturers to validate their devices' suitability for critical infrastructure operations. Developed by CTIA Certification, the program addresses the increasing demand for a set of standards to ensure the safety and reliability of these devices. In addition to ensuring secure operation over public carrier networks, private LTE network operators can benefit from the added level of testing provided by the CTIA Certification program.

Landis+Gyr's Revelo Cellular devices deliver all of the grid edge sensing and computing capabilities of the company's RF Mesh IP network meters, while offering the deployment flexibility of omni-carrier connectivity with the best fit public carriers.

"Achieving this certification validates our commitment to protection of critical infrastructure with the most rigorous cybersecurity and network performance standards," said Jonathan Staab, Head of Product Management at Landis+Gyr. "The Revelo platform continues to lead the next generation of smart grid edge devices for interoperability, network flexibility and security."

As the demand for secure, reliable, and adaptive connected solutions continues to grow, we understand that each innovation must contribute to the overall safety of critical infrastructure. "Landis+Gyr should be commended for taking steps to ensure the future of smart energy deployments are grounded in secure, critical infrastructure," said Michelle James, Vice President of Strategic Industry Programs, CTIA. "The certification of the Revelo Cellular grid sensors is just one of many steps the company is taking to bolster the safety, resilience, and innovation of critical infrastructure for smart grid management around the globe."

About CTIA Certification

CTIA CertificationTM is the global leader in certification for the wireless industry since 1991. Trusted certification programs set the standard for devices, technicians, test laboratories, and repair service facilities.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website .

Logo -

SOURCE Landis+Gyr

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED