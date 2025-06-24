O15 Capital Partners Provides $75 Million Unitranche Facility And Equity Co-Investment To Refinance Debt And Support Monetate's Acquisition Of Sitespect

ATLANTA, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- o15 Capital Partners ("o15"), through its Emerging America Credit Opportunities ("EACO") fund, is pleased to announce a $30 million senior secured "last-out" term loan as part of a $75 million unitranche facility, along with an equity co-investment, to support the acquisition of SiteSpect by Monetate, a portfolio company of Centre Lane Partners ("CLP"). The transaction also refinances Monetate's existing debt and enables the integration of SiteSpect, forming a scaled, differentiated platform for AI-driven personalization and testing.

Monetate is a leading provider of client-side, AI-driven personalization and optimization tools, serving over 200 enterprise customers. SiteSpect is a complementary platform focused on server-side A/B and multivariate testing, with a strong presence in regulated verticals including healthcare and financial services. The combination creates a scaled SaaS platform with broader reach, enhanced cross-sell potential, and a more comprehensive solution for enterprise experimentation and engagement.

"Monetate and SiteSpect form a high-quality software platform with real technical depth, strong unit economics, and a growing role in digital customer engagement," said Brian Morris, Chief Investment Officer at o15. "We're pleased to back a leadership team whose mission and approach align with our values around performance and inclusive growth."

The transaction reflects o15's continued collaboration with Centre Lane Partners and its commitment to supporting high-impact software platforms with durable fundamentals and sector-specific reach.

"We've built a strong working relationship with o15 across multiple transactions," said Kenneth Lau, Managing Director at Centre Lane Partners. "They consistently help drive outcomes through thoughtful structuring, speed, and deep domain knowledge. We're pleased to continue that partnership on this transaction."

About o15 Capital Partners

Based in Atlanta, o15 Capital Partners is an alternatives investment firm that provides growth capital to undercapitalized lower middle market businesses and communities in the Healthcare, Education and Business Services industries.

