Coupa Delivers Strong Q1 Amid Global Trade Volatility, Fueled By Breakthrough AI Innovations And New Global Customer Momentum

Q1 FY26 momentum driven by dozens of new customer wins, $260B in total efficiency gains, and expanded AI-powered capabilities

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of global volatility and shifting trade dynamics, global business leaders are turning to Coupa 's AI-native total spend management platform to operate with next level agility and resilience to accelerate cost management, and accelerate growth. Coupa's strong Q1 FY26 performance was marked by delivering more than $19 billion in customer savings – bringing its total cumulative efficiency and cost savings to nearly $260 billion. Coupa also continued its strong customer new logo momentum with dozens of leading global brands joining its roster of over 3,000 customers worldwide.

"We have ambitious goals at Coupa. Our platform doesn't just automate spend management – it transforms how companies better manage their cash, workforce, supply chains, and supplier relationships," said Leagh Turner, CEO of Coupa. "We're building the network that will power the future of global trade – fueled by our community-generated AI of over $8T in data spend. We're helping companies of all sizes to move with greater agility to, reduce risk, improve profitability, and increase margins in game-changing ways. Our strong start to FY26 reflects our shared ambition with our customers. We're scaling our business while remaining laser-focused on delivering high-value outcomes for our customers – because their success is our success."

Coupa's results speak to a growing demand for AI-powered solutions that go beyond automation – offering real-time visibility, smarter decision-making, and dramatic business results. Businesses are turning to Coupa not just to manage spend, but to reimagine how they operate in today's changing world.

"Coupa is a key enabler of our digital procurement transformation, helping us move from manual tasks to more strategic, value-driven work," said Marie Lagasse, Head of Procurement Processes & Systems, Lindt & Sprüngli, and a keynote speaker at Coupa's Inspire World Tour in Frankfurt. "By integrating AI, automation, and supplier collaboration tools, we're building a resilient, responsible, and future-ready supply chain that aligns with Lindt & Sprüngli's growth and sustainability goals."

Coupa's open, trusted, AI-native network sits at the center of global trade – enabling more than 10 million buyers and suppliers to collaborate, transact, and learn from one another in real time. This "synergistic effect," transforms collective data into actionable guidance for every customer – fueling smarter and fairer global trade. In Q1 FY26, the power of Coupa's leading platform resulted in dozens of new customer wins, expanded strategic partnerships, and breakthrough AI innovations.

Q1 FY26 highlights included:



330+ organizations that initiated, expanded, or deepened their partnership with Coupa across North America, EMEA, and APAC in Q1. New and expanding customers included: Aimbridge Hospitality, Banco de Bogotá, Barry Callebaut, Danone, Dollar General, Flipkart, HubSpot, the Las Vegas Raiders , Martin Bionics Innovations, Softys, and UPS.

Coupa acquired Cirtuo , accelerating Coupa's strategic sourcing and AI-powered category management and strategy capabilities.

A new partnership with CoreTrust unlocked broader supplier access and greater buyer savings opportunities through its Coupa Advantage program.

Industry analyst recognition reaffirmed Coupa's category leadership: Leader in two 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM reports (Source-to-Pay Suites and Accounts Payable (AP) Invoice Automation); named among CRN's 20 Hottest AI Software Companies ; featured in Procurement Magazine's Top 10 for Strategic Sourcing , AP Automation , and Supplier Relations Management ; and ranked in Supply Chain Digital's Top 10 for Companies in Agentic AI .

Coupa launched its third annual CFO Report , revealing that 74% of global finance leaders are increasingly confident with AI, with 40% naming it their top investment area for growth.

Coupa's flagship customer event, Inspire 2025 Las Vegas, welcomed more than 2,750 global attendees from across 20+ countries, 120+ customer speakers, and 60+ global partner sponsors, building upon Coupa's strong Q1 results in inspiring fashion.



At the event, Coupa articulated its vision for autonomous spend management .



Inspire featured customer keynote talks from leading brands, including AON, Kraft Heinz, the Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco Giants, Snyk, and UPS.



UPS was recognized as Coupa's 2025 Trendsetter of the Year, joining a standout group of Coupa Trendsetter Award winners recognized for reimaging performance and shaping the future of business through digital transformation. Coupa's momentum continues with its upcoming global Inspire World Tour , featuring stops in Frankfurt, London, Sao Paulo, Sydney, and Tokyo in Q2 and Q3.

