Sutter Health And Aidoc Team Up To Transform Patient Care With Advanced Clinical AI

"One of our goals is to be a leader in health care AI, and this multi-year strategic partnership is another step in that direction as it puts Sutter care teams on the forefront of accelerating AI advancements and integrating new insights into care delivery," said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health. "Whether it's through new partnerships or pilots – or by hosting health care leaders to examine what's possible as we did at our recent AI Summit – we're committed to finding new ways to innovate and advance high-caliber care so we can deliver the best possible health outcomes for our patients."

AI Powers Earlier Insights and Faster Care Escalation

"Aidoc's platform will enable us to identify and triage critical conditions like stroke faster and reduce the risk of missed diagnoses. It enables us to get more advanced AI tools into the hands of our doctors to enhance patient care across our entire health system," says Dr. Jason Wiesner, chair, Imaging Service Line, Sutter Health.

At the center of this partnership is aiOSTM, Aidoc's enterprise platform for clinical AI. Purpose-built for health systems, aiOSTM supports dozens of use cases across departments enabling real-time coordination and response. With embedded governance and real-time outcomes tracking, aiOSTM helps Sutter support clinical performance, accelerate clinical adoption and deliver consistent, measurable impact across the enterprise.

"AI is not here to replace clinical judgment. It's here to help remove delays," said Elad Walach, CEO of Aidoc. "What makes Sutter's approach so powerful is its scale and speed. They're not just piloting AI; they're operationalizing it across the system. This partnership is about helping their care teams act faster, stay focused and deliver clarity in the moments that matter most."

Sutter Designated as Aidoc's Premier West Coast Hub

Sutter Health will serve as Aidoc's premier West Coast hub for clinical AI innovation –a role that reflects the strategic depth of this collaboration. Together, the organizations are co-developing new options, advancing peer-reviewed research and establishing specialized centers across key service lines. This work is grounded in shared governance and a clinician-driven approach to support AI as safe, effective and aligned to real-world needs.

But this partnership also represents something more: a model for accelerating the next wave of clinical AI innovation. By investing in the infrastructure, speed and scale needed for system-wide transformation, Sutter and Aidoc are creating the conditions to move fast and go further enabling future advancements like foundation models to be deployed safely and effectively.

"Rather than simply adopting new AI tools, this collaboration is about building the infrastructure and innovation that modern care demands – so we can scale its impact across teams, departments and, most importantly, lives," said Laura Wilt, chief digital officer, Sutter Health.

