Talkdesk Travel And Hospitality Experience Clouds Enable First-Class, Personalized Service Across The Entire Guest Journey, Increasing Customer Satisfaction And Loyalty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New industry clouds with Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation at the core enable autonomous resolution of complex business problems with speed, scale, and impact

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced the launches of Talkdesk Travel Experience CloudTM and Talkdesk Hospitality Experience CloudTM . These new customer experience (CX) solutions enable providers to deliver digital-first support powered by agentless artificial intelligence (AI). The result is smoother operations, higher traveler and guest satisfaction, and stronger loyalty.

“Modern travelers don't just expect fast, personal support-they demand it,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk.“These new Experience Clouds give travel and hospitality brands the power to deliver instant, AI-driven service that keeps up with the pace of the journey-from booking to baggage claim, check-in to check-out. This is automation built for the chaos, urgency, and complexity of modern CX.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation , nearly a quarter (22%) of flights in 2024 were delayed. Frequent travel disruptions, coupled with a growing preference for contactless experiences, have led to a shift in traveler expectations. With the majority of travelers now preferring contactless check-in and check-out, payments, and mobile guest services at hotels, the stakes have never been higher for travel and hospitality brands to deliver seamless, digital-first service.

With the new Talkdesk Experience Clouds offering low-code tools and pre-built integration gateways for fast and deep connection to industry systems-such as property management systems (PMS), customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, and loyalty tools-travel and hospitality teams can quickly launch new, personalized support services, accelerating time to value and reducing IT lift.

The Talkdesk Travel Experience Cloud and Talkdesk Hospitality Experience Cloud include Talkdesk's powerful Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform at their core, purpose-built to help travel and hospitality companies overcome industry challenges and meet evolving customer expectations. With multi-agent orchestration, Talkdesk CXA deploys a network of specialized AI agents-each with a clear role, shared context, and the ability to collaborate in real time. This enables coordinated, autonomous resolution of complex business problems with speed, scale, and impact, without sacrificing the personal touch travelers and guests expect.

Talkdesk Hospitality Experience Cloud transforms the guest experience by enabling personalized, proactive service across every interaction. Whether it's securing a reservation, fulfilling housekeeping or room service requests, or offering tailored local recommendations, the platform connects with industry systems for a 360-degree view of each guest. It delivers goal-driven, digital-first support that keeps guests engaged and satisfied.

Talkdesk Travel Experience Cloud integrates with core industry systems to deliver frictionless support across the passenger's preferred channel. From managing itineraries (including seat changes and upgrades) to proactively booking flights (due to delayed or cancelled flights) or sending travel notifications about gate changes and baggage claim assignments, the solution is trained to automate common, high-volume queries, demonstrate sensitivity, and empower virtual and live agents with real-time customer context for personalized responses. The customer doesn't have to hear“please hold, your call is important to us” during high-stress situations; instead, they get fast, empathetic, and proactive resolutions.

The Talkdesk Experience Clouds are:



Contextually aware . They understand the stage of the journey a passenger or guest is at, their preferences, and loyalty status.



Proactive . They anticipate disruptions or needs with AI-driven alerts, provide personalized recommendations, offers, and itineraries based on individual needs and preferences.



Omnichannel-ready . They interact with guests and passengers on their channel of choice: voice, chat, short message service (SMS), mobile, and social-providing continuity and context across all channels.



Empathetic and adaptive . They respond to urgent and high-stress situations for customers, such as flight cancellations or late arrivals, in both virtual and live agent interactions.



Compliant by design . They are designed to support privacy regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Multilingual. Agents can communicate naturally with customers in any language without the need for external translation tools. Language is no longer a limitation; agents can engage and support customers worldwide.



Talkdesk is transforming the customer experience for travel and hospitality brands worldwide, including ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions Hospitality, Hawaiian Airlines, HotelTonight, Indie Campers, Live! Casino Hotel, and Travelopia.

Today's announcement marks the latest Talkdesk innovation, further deepening its advanced AI offerings for key industries. Over the past year, new generative (GenAI) and agentic AI-powered applications have been added to support industry-specific customer self-service (e.g., Talkdesk Autopilot TM and Talkdesk AI Agents for retail, banking, healthcare, and utilities).

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA)-a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarksTM or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Media Contact:

Talkdesk Public Relations

...