Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Ready Capital, Fluence Energy, The Bancorp, And Zynex On Behalf Of Long-Term Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of the following companies: Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC), Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC), The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI). Current, long-term shareholders of any of these companies that have continuously held shares during the relevant time periods, may be able to hold certain officers and directors personally accountable for misconduct and assist in reforming the company's corporate governance.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)

A class action lawsuit was filed on March 6, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased shares between November 7, 2024, and March 2, 2025. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that significant non-performing loans in its CRE portfolio were not likely to be collectible; (2) that Ready Capital would fully reserve these problem loans in order to“stabilize” its CRE portfolio; (3) that this was not accurately reflected in Ready Capital's current expected credit loss or valuation allowances; (4) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)

A class action lawsuit was filed on March 11, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of investors who purchased shares between November 29, 2023, and February 10, 2025. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) Fluence's relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG's U.S. affiliate, had accused the Company of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence's margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to Fluence's battery energy storage business, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK)

A class action lawsuit was filed on March 14, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of investors who purchased shares between January 25, 2024, and March 4, 2025. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bancorp had underrepresented the significant risk of default or loss on its REBL loan portfolio; (2) that the Company's current expected credit loss methodology was insufficient to account for the provision and/or allowance of credit losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its provision for credit losses; (4) that there were material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (5) that its financial statements had not been approved by its independent auditor; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements could not be relied upon; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI)

A class action lawsuit was filed on March 20, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of investors who purchased shares between March 13, 2023, and March 11, 2025. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (2) that, as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (3) that the Company's practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; (4) that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

