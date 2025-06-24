Peninsula Papagayo Launches 2024 Impact Report And Deepening Commitment To Sustainability And Community Impact

PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Papagayo, the 1,400-acre private club and resort in northern Costa Rica-home to Four Seasons , Andaz , and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resorts-has released its 2024 Impact Report alongside the debut of the Papagayo Legacy program, a curated collection of sustainability-minded experiences designed to inspire personal engagement and community giving.

Peninsula Papagayo is Costa Rica's premier private club and resort on the north Pacific coast, where luxury meets nature. Spanning 1,400 acres, it blends sophistication with untamed beauty-surrounded by tropical dry forest, pristine beaches, and abundant wildlife.

Palmares Preserve is a 250-acre expanse of protected wildlands on Peninsula Papagayo, nestled within a vital biological corridor of tropical dry forest, estuary, and mangrove ecosystems that shelter species like parrots, monkeys, and coatis. It also serves as a gateway to the 400,000-acre Guanacaste Conservation Area-one of the world's most biodiverse regions and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

First published in 2018 and aligned with GRI standards since 2022, Peninsula Papagayo's 2024 Impact Report marks a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. For the first time, the report incorporates the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS ), advancing the destination's readiness for compliance with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and reaffirming its commitment to setting a new global standard for sustainable luxury tourism.

Since acquiring Peninsula Papagayo's assets in 2016, Mohari Hospitality and Gencom Group have helped shape this mission – playing a pivotal role in embedding sustainability into every facet of the development of Peninsula Papagayo. Through their strategic partnership, they have elevated Peninsula Papagayo's position as a global leader in sustainable luxury tourism, while deepening its connection to the local community and environment.

Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship, social inclusion, and responsible governance, the 2024 Impact Report highlights meaningful progress-and sets a bold vision for the future.

"At Peninsula Papagayo, sustainability has always been more than a promise-it's a responsibility," said Francesca Poddie, Chief Operating Officer. "This report is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to protecting this extraordinary place and empowering those who call it home."

Highlights of the 2024 report include:



Introduction of the PPGY Legacy 2030 Strategy , identifying 13 material topics and goals to guide the destination's sustainability commitments.

ISO 50001 certification achieved for its Energy Management System, alongside a 51% reduction in the golf course's water footprint (2023–2024), contributing to a 13% overall decrease in the total water use across the destination.

Reduction of organic waste by 107 tons at Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, following the implementation of WINNOW Solutions.

Enhancement of internal support structures, including the hiring of a full-time social worker and English teacher to support employee wellbeing and professional development.

Groundbreaking success of the Heart of the House program, integrating individuals with cognitive impairments into the hospitality workforce. Expansion of Creciendo Juntos , the community outreach organization established by Peninsula Papagayo to foster health, education, and opportunities across neighbouring communities.

Alongside the report, the destination unveiled Papagayo Legacy, a program that brings sustainability to life for residents and guests of the destination's hotels. The beautifully designed guide offers a variety of immersive experiences and opportunities for meaningful contributions, including:



Coral restoration and adoption through hands-on marine conservation.

Sponsorship of howler monkey bridges and wildlife rescue kits.

Support for rural education and children's healthcare programs. Visits to local home gardens and community immersion activities.

"We believe transformation begins with connection," said Susana Vicente, Director of Sustainability. "Papagayo Legacy allows every guest to discover their role in building a better future-one rooted in empathy, stewardship, and shared purpose."

Together, the 2024 Impact Report and Papagayo Legacy represent Peninsula Papagayo's deepening promise: to protect and preserve the land, support its people, and create a destination where luxury and sustainability go hand in hand.

For more information about Peninsula Papagayo's sustainability initiatives, please visit .

About Peninsula Papagayo

Located on Costa Rica's North Pacific coast in Guanacaste, Peninsula Papagayo is Latin America's premier coastal retreat, spanning 1,400 acres of breathtaking landscapes. This private resort and club community offers a seamless blend of adventure, nature, and sustainability in one of the world's most biodiverse destinations. The community features Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica, Andaz Costa Rica Resort, Prieta Beach Club, the Arnold Palmer Ocean Course, Marina Papagayo, and an exclusive collection of oceanfront homes and villas. Committed to environmental stewardship, Peninsula Papagayo champions sustainable development, conservation, and community initiatives to preserve Costa Rica's rich natural and cultural heritage. Just 30 minutes from Liberia International Airport, Peninsula Papagayo is easily accessible via 100+ seasonal weekly flights from major cities in North America and Europe. For more information visit: PeninsulaPapagayo .

Media Contact

Danielle Finnegan, Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 786-813-5597

SOURCE Peninsula Papagayo

