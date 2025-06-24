Greeteat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) Launches Nationwide Across U.S. And Canada Following Successful Beta Rollout

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the trailblazing platform that fuses virtual meetings with personalized dining experiences, is proud to announce the official full-scale launch of across North America. Following a highly successful beta phase, the platform is now open to all users in the United States and Canada, empowering anyone to host or join virtual dining events that turn ordinary meetings into memorable shared moments.

Designed to strengthen personal and professional connections through the universal language of food, GreetEat is redefining how people gather, celebrate, and collaborate remotely.

“We're thrilled to open GreetEat to all of North America,” said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat Corp.“The feedback from our beta users helped us refine the platform into something truly special. GreetEat is more than just a meeting tool, it's a way to build stronger relationships through the power of shared meals, no matter where you are.”

Key Features of GreetEat:



Curated Dining Experiences: Discover and join unique virtual events tailored to your tastes, interests, and location.

Host Your Own Events: From one-on-one catchups to full-scale corporate events, GreetEat makes it easy to plan, manage, and personalize dining experiences.

Smart Recommendations: Intelligent matching helps users find the perfect event or attendee experience based on preferences.

Community-Focused: GreetEat fosters authentic connections by encouraging shared moments and meaningful interactions. Built on Trust: With verified hosts, ratings, and a focus on user safety, GreetEat ensures a secure, reliable environment.

Post-Beta Upgrades Based on User Feedback:



Refined User Interface: A smoother, more intuitive experience across devices.

Expanded Event Categories: Including culinary classes, themed tastings, and chef-led pop-ups. Enhanced Communication Tools: In-app messaging now allows easier coordination and better engagement before, during, and after events.

About GreetEat Corp.

GreetEat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) is an innovative social dining platform that bridges the gap between remote interaction and real-world connection through personalized virtual dining experiences. With its full-scale launch now live across North America, GreetEat is on a mission to bring people together, one shared meal at a time.

