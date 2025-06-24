Grayscale® Launches Grayscale® Space And Time Trust

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform, today announced the creation and launch of GrayscaleSpace and Time Trust (the“Trust”).

Space and Time is a blockchain built to deliver verifiable, real-time database processing for smart contracts, artificial intelligence (AI), and decentralized applications. Built to meet the growing demands of the Web 3.0 ecosystem and AI, it seeks to offer scalable, transparent access to both on-chain and off-chain data, addressing a critical limitation of traditional blockchains.

While traditional blockchain technology offers decentralization and resilience, it has historically not been designed for computationally intensive tasks. In contrast, legacy systems like data warehouses excel at complex queries and throughput, but rely on centralized infrastructure, potentially creating single points of failure, as opposed to the trustless nature of blockchains.

Space and Time strives to bridge this gap by combining the reliability of blockchain networks with the performance of traditional data platforms. The result is a high-performance, decentralized data and compute layer that brings speed and efficiency, and is designed to help preserve transparency and data integrity. This innovative approach is especially crucial for decentralized finance and AI, where verifiable data integrity, provenance, and auditability are essential.

“As we enter the next age of computing, transparency is paramount. Verifiable data ensures that we can trust the underlying datasets used for AI and smart contract applications,” said Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, Head of Product & Research at Grayscale.“Grayscale Space and Time Trust provides investors with access to a project that combines blockchain technology with enterprise-grade data architecture, enabling a wide range of use cases across Web 2.0 and Web 3.0.”

“AI and blockchain are converging around one critical need: verifiable data. Space and Time is built to solve this problem, bringing verifiability, transparency, and auditability to the data and compute that will drive the next generation of intelligent and decentralized applications,” said the Space and Time Foundation.

Grayscale® Space and Time Trust provides investors with exposure to SXT, the native token of the Space and Time network, which plays a critical role in securing the network through staking and facilitating data processing payments.

The Trust is now open for daily subscription by eligible individual and institutional accredited investors.* The Trust functions like Grayscale's other single-asset investment trusts, except as may be disclosed in the Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Trust, and is solely invested in the SXT token underpinning the Space and Time protocol. For additional information regarding the seeding of the Trust and other ways in which an investment in the Trust might differ from an investment in Grayscale's other single-asset investment trusts, please refer to the Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Trust.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

*Grayscale's private placements are only available to Accredited Investors as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Most individuals are not Accredited Investors. For additional information on Accredited Investors and their qualifications please consult

Grayscale may attempt to have shares of new products quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee that Grayscale will be successful. Although the shares of certain products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in the new products should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions regulators, such as the SEC, FINRA, or other regulatory bodies may have regarding such products. As a result, shareholders of such products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely. To date, certain products have not met their investment objective, and the shares of such products quoted on OTC Markets have not reflected the value of the digital assets held by such products, less such products' expenses and other liabilities, but have instead traded at a premium over such value, which at times has been substantial. There have also been instances where the shares of certain products have traded at a discount.

Private placement securities are speculative, illiquid, and entail a high level of risk, including the risk that an investor could lose their entire investment. The Space and Time protocol was relatively recently conceived and its particular underlying technological mechanisms may not function as intended, which could have an adverse impact on the value of SXT and an investment in the Shares.

Extreme volatility of trading prices that many digital assets have experienced in recent periods and may continue to experience, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Trust and the shares could lose all or substantially all of their value.

