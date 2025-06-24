Blank Rome Adopts Intapp Intelligent Cloud To Activate Firmwide Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Am Law 100 firm migrates compliance and time solutions to the cloud, and adds Intapp DealCloud and Intapp Billstream, to leverage AI capabilities and data-driven insights

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that Blank Rome will standardize on Intapp Cloud Infrastructure . The firm is moving Intapp Time , Intapp Intake , Intapp Conflicts , Intapp Terms , and Intapp Walls to the cloud, and is adding Intapp DealCloud and Intapp Billstream - transforming the firm's collective knowledge and experience into actionable intelligence.

Leading change

Blank Rome's move to Intapp Intelligent Cloud solutions aligns with its strategy of prioritizing platforms that enhance access to collective knowledge and, consequently, provide deeper insights and better client and business operations outcomes.

"Blank Rome is dedicated to providing best-in-class, cloud-based applications for our attorneys and business professionals,” said Frank Spadafino, Chief Information Officer at Blank Rome.“We are transitioning our existing Intapp Time and Intapp Compliance solutions to the cloud and adding Intapp Billstream to leverage AI-driven enhancements for conflict review and new matter openings. These applications will facilitate compliance with client guidelines in a rapidly evolving environment.”

Spadafino continued:“Additionally, incorporating DealCloud will provide deeper client insights through enhanced data integration and AI synergies across the Intapp platform, supporting our commitment to providing exceptional service."

Connecting data and processes in the cloud

Blank Rome, a longtime Intapp client, is moving its multiple Intapp products - which the firm uses to support core business and compliance processes - to the cloud. The firm will migrate Intapp Time, which uses AI to accurately capture complete work effort, as well as Intapp Terms, which integrates with Intapp Time to facilitate client compliance at time entry and prebilling. Blank Rome will also migrate Intapp Intake, Intapp Conflicts, and Intapp Walls to help teams thoroughly evaluate and onboard new business, protect sensitive data, and monitor compliance.

Blank Rome will further enhance prebilling and revenue recognition using Intapp Billstream. The solution enhances collaboration between the firm's lawyers and billing teams, and it integrates directly with the firm's financial management system. The ability to digitally review and approve prebills will increase transparency, efficiency, and timeliness throughout the billing process.

And with DealCloud, Blank Rome will have a single destination for its lawyers and business professionals to find and reference communications, workflows, and other data relating to client relationships, outreach, and engagements. Zero-entry data capabilities will help the firm build and manage a comprehensive view of its relationships with clients, prospects, and other contacts. Access to collective firm intelligence will help teams strengthen relationships, accurately track and forecast deals and pipeline, and accelerate execution. And leveraging proprietary and third-party data will provide new, actionable insights into client trends and industry developments.

Multiplying success with Intapp

“We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Blank Rome as they increase their connectedness in the cloud,” said Laura Saklad, Legal Industry Principal at Intapp.“By incorporating Intapp DealCloud and Intapp Billstream, and by moving its time and compliance solutions to the cloud, Blank Rome expands its unified data framework and modern AI-enabled technology platform to support the firm's continued growth and strategic objectives.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams' knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp's portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms - across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets - trust Intapp's industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Intapp

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director, Intapp

