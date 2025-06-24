Eagleview Unveils Eagleview Onetm, Details Its Innovation Pipeline, And Delivers A Bold, New Brand Identity To Power The Future Of Asset Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The launch marks a major milestone in the company's transformation that introduces a unified platform, elevated user experience, and the new brand mantra: Insight is PowerTM.

Rochester, NY, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Eagleview , a leading provider of data and aerial imagery, announces the culmination of a multi-year transformation initiative to provide more value for customers who rely on Eagleview for aerial imagery, insights, and analytics.

The transformation across engineering, data, marketing, and operations focused on uniting aerial and drone imagery, AI-powered analytics, and high precision 3D models into a single, seamless experience designed to change the way everyone interacts with our world. By simplifying access for customers and introducing new tools and features within the customer workflow, Eagleview can now deliver even greater value to customers. These advancements drive a curated understanding of our how our environment changes over time and an AI-powered way to determine actions that will immediately benefit a broad range of industries that build, assess, inspect, insure, repair, and improve places and properties. The launch of Eagleview One marks the first time customers will see the results of that transformative journey.

Today, customers gain the benefit of Eagleview's innovative solutions all in one place, an opportunity which will continue scaling over the coming months.

"Eagleview One is an exciting new chapter in our company's storied history. Our customers will now be able to access the highest resolution imagery combined with rapid, AI-powered innovations that deliver unrivaled property and asset insights," said Piers Dormeyer, Chief Executive Officer of Eagleview. "We're proud to take this next step with Eagleview One, and it's just the beginning. We will be continuously releasing new features to help our customers solve their most pressing business challenges while unlocking additional value from the trusted Eagleview solutions that they've counted on for decades. We know that for our customers insight is power.”

With the launch of Eagleview One, the company will address widespread inefficiencies in how businesses access and utilize geospatial data. In today's market, siloed data and complex workflows cost businesses an average of $20 billion annually in lost productivity; and 68% of decision-makers believe delayed analytics access hampers competitiveness. Eagleview One provides access to a single, seamless platform where AI-driven property analytics and high-precision 3D models enable customers to work more efficiently, reduce friction, and make more immediate data-driven decisions. Further, in a recent market survey, 66% of respondents said they are not using artificial intelligence or are unaware of its application to the aerial imagery they work with. Now, Eagleview One delivers access to this powerful cutting-edge technology and the insightful analytics it generates, making it easier for customers to take advantage of today's technical solutions.

“The 3D Property Viewer is just incredibly cool to use. I can see facets a lot more clearly. To be able to have a 3D model representation of the structure and to be able to spin that around at our leisure and manipulate, has been incredibly useful in that regard,” said early beta tester Jeremy Blount, President/General Manager, Professional Roofers, Inc.

With Eagleview One , Customers Can Solve Their Asset Intelligence Challenges i n One Destination

With the launch of Eagleview One, the company is unifying a variety of already successful solutions in order to improve its customer experience. The consistent goal of Eagleview always has been to make it easier and more efficient to solve pressing business challenges, with more confidence and at scale.

Therefore, Eagleview is now introducing a unified point of access to its solutions, which includes 3D roof visualizations, roof data, and measurements that are 98.77% accurate compared to an independent benchmark, high-resolution oblique imagery, and on-demand roof reports with corresponding data. In the future, this subscription-based offering will eliminate the complexity of managing analytics and 3D models and allow businesses to access precisely the geospatial content they need across all available data types.

Soon, developers will be able to access their Eagleview One subscriptions and visualizations for use in their own platforms, in addition to access through the company's website.

"Our customers are busy leading businesses around the globe, and we wanted to make it even simpler for them to harness the combined power of our geospatial assets," said Tripp Cox, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Eagleview. "Eagleview One is our answer-with a single point of access, Eagleview customers can now harness the full spectrum of our data and services. This transformation benefits our customers by simplifying access and aligning pricing with how our customers derive value."

In the coming months, customers will be able to access even more tools including change monitoring and notification, property predictions, interactive 3D visualizations, and post-disaster imagery. The company will also amplify its focus on supporting developer and data science audiences with additional Developer APIs, SDKs, and a growing capacity for reporting and evaluation.

E agleview 's Bold New Brand Reflect s Company 's Staunch Commitment to Customers

In addition to the launch of Eagleview One, the company has also undergone a corporate rebrand to reflect both the legacy and the modernizing efforts of the company. This includes the launch of a new logo, a new tagline, and new brand colors. The tagline,“Insight is Power”, captures the essence of what happens when data is transformed into understanding, and when that understanding leads to better, faster, smarter decisions.

“This rebrand is more than a new look. It's a signal of the bold, customer-obsessed company we've become,” said Marcy Comer, Chief Marketing Officer of Eagleview.“Insight is Power reflects the clarity, confidence, and intelligence we deliver to our customers every day, and Eagleview One brings that promise to life in a powerful new platform.”

The platform, with new logo, branding, and an enhanced digital experience for roof models, intelligence, and oblique imagery, launches today. A broad range of additional solutions and capabilities will follow throughout 2025 and into 2026. For more information, about Eagleview One, visit . For more information about Eagleview and its new brand identity, visit .

About Eagleview

Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and 3.5 billion+ image library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview's unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

