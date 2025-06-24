VERSES® Signs Algo8 As Geniustm Enterprise Customer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industrial AI firm plans to use Genius for Smarter Manufacturing at Global 2000 Customers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSD) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems has signed Algo8 as a Genius enterprise customer. Algo8 also plans to become a certified Genius reseller. Algo8 is an industrial AI company serving asset-heavy Fortune 500 and Global 2000 customers such as Vedanta, Jindal Steel & Power, and Tata.

Algo8 plans to use Genius to power new advanced predictive capabilities through their PlantBrainTM platform. PlantBrain is designed to make data-driven decisions that can drive significant improvements in efficiency, reliability, profitability, and safety. It provides domain-specific applications for energy, metals, automotive, healthcare, insurance and pharmaceuticals.

Expected use cases from incorporating Genius include predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, production planning, and energy optimization, as well as building digital twins to optimize manufacturing plant processes.

“I am delighted to welcome Algo8 as a new enterprise customer,” said Michael Wadden, Chief Commercial Officer of VERSES.“Genius is designed to generate reliable and adaptive industry specific predictions and decisions which makes it well-suited for high stakes, constantly changing, environments.”

Nandan Mishra, CEO and founder of Algo8, said "Industrial AI must evolve from static models to systems that can think, reason, and adapt in real time. That's why our collaboration with VERSES is more than just a product integration, it's a step towards smart industry. We aim to teach machines to think like engineers, planners, and energy managers - at scale, with speed, and with trust."

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation agentic software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius,TM is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai, LinkedIn and X.

About Algo8

Algo8 is redefining industrial performance with its cognitive platform PlantBrain, deployed across energy, chemical, and manufacturing enterprises. With entities in the USA, Canada, UK, India, and now the Netherlands - Algo8 is building the Cognitive Operating System for Industry.

Algo8 brings together advanced machine learning, generative AI, and AI-powered digital twins to drive hyper-automation, zero-downtime operations, and continuous process intelligence.

Press for Algo8: ... |

