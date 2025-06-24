Olympia Pharmaceuticals Launches Olympiayou: Empowering Patients Through Innovative Wellness And Sexual Health Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform brings erectile dysfunction, weight loss, and wellness support directly to individuals through virtual pharmacist care and nationwide delivery

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals , the nation's leading 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy, is proud to announce the launch of its new consumer-focused platform, OlympiaYou.com – a new digital platform designed to make wellness and sexual health more approachable, inclusive, and easy to understand.

Created with the goal of putting education and access directly in patients' hands, offers virtual pharmacist care and delivery of wellness support options – particularly for those exploring female sexual enhancement , hormone support, or weight loss. The platform is part of Olympia's mission to help individuals feel more confident discussing and managing their health, especially in areas that have long been overlooked or stigmatized.

“OlympiaYou is a natural evolution of our mission to help people live healthier, fuller lives,” said Stan Loomis, Co-Founder of Olympia Pharmaceuticals.“By combining our decades of pharmaceutical expertise with a digital-first approach, we're making personalized care more accessible to those who need it most.”

Key features of include:



Focused Sexual Health Support: Access options that address common concerns such as low libido and erectile dysfunction , with pharmacist support every step of the way.

Educational Blogs from Pharmacists: Patients can explore content written by experienced pharmacists that explains common wellness solutions in simple, approachable language. Discreet Nationwide Delivery: All therapies are delivered directly to your door with ongoing pharmacist support.



“We know how intimidating it can be to speak up about sexual wellness,” added Naomi Loomis, Co-Founder of Olympia Pharmaceuticals.“OlympiaYou makes the process feel less clinical and more human, while also making sure people are informed and heard.”

OlympiaYou represents Olympia's mission to transform lives through better health by combining clinical excellence with a patient-first digital experience. Whether you're just beginning to explore sexual health or are ready to commit to a new wellness plan, talk to your doctor about how OlympiaYou can offer a trusted and streamlined pathway to results.

For more information, visit .

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. The team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, microbiologists, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, 503A pharmacy, Olympia offers over-the-counter and compounded medications with an extensive inventory of sterile injectables, and is the only outsourcing facility located in Central Florida. Olympia is the industry leader in compounded medications for IV nutritional therapy, weight loss, sexual health, erectile dysfunction, longevity, and more.

Media Contact

Abigail Davison

Uproar by Moburst for Olympia Pharmaceuticals

...