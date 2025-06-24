AI Certs® Launches Exclusive Offer With 90% Off On AI+ Project Managertm And AI+ Salestm Certifications
These offers are launched with the aim of ensuring that nothing stands between professionals and the opportunity to get globally accredited. As AI transforms every industry, this initiative helps candidates stay ahead by acquiring future-ready skills in project management and sales, powered by artificial intelligence.
The AI+ Project ManagerTM Certification equips professionals with the skills to integrate AI into project planning, execution, and team collaboration. The curriculum includes tools like Trello, Wrike, ClickUp, and Hive, along with modules on AI-based decision-making and ethical governance. Available in both self-paced and instructor-led formats, the program concludes with an online proctored exam and awards a globally recognized credential.
Meanwhile, the AI+ SalesTM Certification is tailored for sales, marketing, and business development professionals. This program focuses on using AI to improve lead generation, customer engagement, and forecasting accuracy. Learners will gain exposure to CRM-integrated AI tools, real-world sales labs, and ethical AI practices. The certification is delivered through flexible learning formats and includes assessments, mentorship, and a digital badge upon successful completion.
Both programs are structured to offer hands-on learning, real-world application, and strategic insights-making them valuable for professionals aiming to lead in a rapidly evolving, AI-native business landscape.
