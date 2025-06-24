Elegoo Launches Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series For Stronger, Smarter, More Versatile FDM 3D Printing
|
Product
|
Size
|
Price (USD)
|
Buy from
|
PETG-CF (Black / Grey)
|
0.5kg/spool
|
$9.99
|
Amazon
|
1KG/spool
|
$18.99
|
Elegoo Official Store / Amazon
|
PETG-GF (Black / Grey / White)
|
0.5kg/spool
|
$9.99
|
Amazon
|
1KG/spool
|
$18.99
|
Elegoo Official Store / Amazon
|
PAHT-CF (Black)
|
0.5kg/spool
|
$21.99
|
Amazon
|
1KG/spool
|
$39.99
|
Elegoo Official Store / Amazon
About Elegoo
Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 220 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.
Photo -
Logo -
