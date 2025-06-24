Elegoo Launches Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series For Stronger, Smarter, More Versatile FDM 3D Printing

Elegoo's Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series

PETG-CF (black/grey) : Combining the toughness of PETG with the rigidity of carbon fiber, it results in a material that offers high strength, rigidity, and abrasion resistance. With a low-gloss, matte surface finish that resists abrasion and hides layer lines, this filament is ideal for functional parts and outdoor items. Typical applications include fixtures, lightweight brackets, bicycle parts, enclosure components, gears, latches, automotive parts, and mechanical enclosures.

PETG-GF (black/grey/white) : By infusing PETG with glass fiber, this material gains enhanced hardness and abrasion resistance, while also providing excellent electrical insulation due to the non-conductive nature of glass fibers. With a premium matte surface that minimizes layer visibility, PETG-GF is ideal for functional parts requiring both durability and insulation. Recommended applications include electrical enclosures, internal structures of industrial machinery, tooling fixtures, bicycle pedals, connectors, and abrasion-resistant terminals.

PAHT-CF (black) : Made by combining carbon fiber with high-temperature nylon, this material delivers exceptional heat resistance, mechanical strength, and chemical corrosion resistance. Withstanding temperatures up to 194°C, it maintains structural integrity under thermal stress for consistent performance. PAHT-CF features excellent interlayer adhesion, abrasion resistance, and dimensional accuracy, making it ideal for high-demand applications. Recommended uses include motor housings, engine components, heat-resistant fixtures, gears, bearings, and structural or metal-replacement parts in automotive and industrial settings.

Price and availability

The Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series is now available at Elegoo's official stores in the US, EU, UK, CA, AU, and on Amazon. Prices below are for the US. For regional pricing and recommended print settings, please visit Elegoo's official website or Amazon .