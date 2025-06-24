Certified Origins Group Invests In The U.S. And Italy: New Facilities And Office Upgrades Fuel Global Growth
The $40 million+ investment in the new plant allows Certified Origins to serve the North American market more directly and efficiently, offering greater flexibility in terms of packaging formats and materials. At the same time, it ensures high standards of quality, freshness, and traceability, particularly for extra virgin olive oil sold to retail partners across the country.
“Our U.S. team is young, motivated, and sensitive to the challenges of fast-moving international markets. Operating in a country where only half of households regularly consume olive oil is a daily opportunity for growth and cultural exchange. The Virginia facility is not just a production site, it's a bridge between Mediterranean food culture and the vibrant heart of North American distribution, home to some of the world's largest retail chains. We're here to grow alongside the market, step by step.”
- Nacho Nuez, U.S. Director
At the same time, in Italy, work continues on the expansion of the company's headquarters in Braccagni, Tuscany (Grosseto province), where the focus is on enhancing workspaces and the overall quality of the work environment. This investment supports business growth in both European and Asian markets.
The renovation includes an expanded employee cafeteria, a new multipurpose area with an outdoor terrace, and updated rooms for video conferencing and team meetings. Construction is underway and expected to be completed by the end of October 2025.
“This investment marks a key milestone in our company's evolution: from what was once an ambitious dream into a thriving business built on passion, expertise, and teamwork. The credit goes to the many dedicated people who help Certified Origins grow every day. We feel deeply connected to our home in Tuscany and take pride in contributing to local job creation and professional development. There's still tremendous potential ahead of us, and I'm confident we'll achieve it, together.”
- Daniele Barbini, Italy Director
Certified Origins Italia remains a cornerstone of both the local economy and the wider Italian olive oil industry. In 2024, it generated nearly €300 million in revenue, positioning it among the top-performing companies in the Grosseto area. As the group's central driver, it played a major role in reaching a record consolidated revenue of €442 million (approximately $508 million) for the year.
These investments reflect a forward-thinking growth strategy centered on technological innovation, process optimization, and employee well-being. The updated facilities are designed to support modern, flexible work environments, striking a balance between functionality, comfort, and quality of life.
With operational offices in Europe, North America, Mexico, and China, Certified Origins remains committed to its global mission: to champion the excellence of extra virgin olive oil and high-quality European food products, with a focus on traceability and certified quality.
Giovanni Quaratesi
Certified Origins Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment