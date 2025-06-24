Certified Origins Group Invests In The U.S. And Italy: New Facilities And Office Upgrades Fuel Global Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Certified Origins continues to strengthen its international presence with major investments in two strategic regions: the United States and Italy.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To further solidify its position in the North American market, the company has officially opened a new bottling facility in the state of Virginia. Designed to streamline supply chain logistics, the site is located in Newport News, a strategic distribution hub for the entire U.S. market. It also features a state-of-the-art laboratory equipped to monitor product quality according to both U.S. and international standards.The $40 million+ investment in the new plant allows Certified Origins to serve the North American market more directly and efficiently, offering greater flexibility in terms of packaging formats and materials. At the same time, it ensures high standards of quality, freshness, and traceability, particularly for extra virgin olive oil sold to retail partners across the country.“Our U.S. team is young, motivated, and sensitive to the challenges of fast-moving international markets. Operating in a country where only half of households regularly consume olive oil is a daily opportunity for growth and cultural exchange. The Virginia facility is not just a production site, it's a bridge between Mediterranean food culture and the vibrant heart of North American distribution, home to some of the world's largest retail chains. We're here to grow alongside the market, step by step.”- Nacho Nuez, U.S. DirectorAt the same time, in Italy, work continues on the expansion of the company's headquarters in Braccagni, Tuscany (Grosseto province), where the focus is on enhancing workspaces and the overall quality of the work environment. This investment supports business growth in both European and Asian markets.The renovation includes an expanded employee cafeteria, a new multipurpose area with an outdoor terrace, and updated rooms for video conferencing and team meetings. Construction is underway and expected to be completed by the end of October 2025.“This investment marks a key milestone in our company's evolution: from what was once an ambitious dream into a thriving business built on passion, expertise, and teamwork. The credit goes to the many dedicated people who help Certified Origins grow every day. We feel deeply connected to our home in Tuscany and take pride in contributing to local job creation and professional development. There's still tremendous potential ahead of us, and I'm confident we'll achieve it, together.”- Daniele Barbini, Italy DirectorCertified Origins Italia remains a cornerstone of both the local economy and the wider Italian olive oil industry. In 2024, it generated nearly €300 million in revenue, positioning it among the top-performing companies in the Grosseto area. As the group's central driver, it played a major role in reaching a record consolidated revenue of €442 million (approximately $508 million) for the year.These investments reflect a forward-thinking growth strategy centered on technological innovation, process optimization, and employee well-being. The updated facilities are designed to support modern, flexible work environments, striking a balance between functionality, comfort, and quality of life.With operational offices in Europe, North America, Mexico, and China, Certified Origins remains committed to its global mission: to champion the excellence of extra virgin olive oil and high-quality European food products, with a focus on traceability and certified quality.

