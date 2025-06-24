Trust Joins The United Nations Global Compact Initiative To Improve The Sustainability Standards For Digital Accessories

Trust Joins UN Global Compact Initiative

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trust, a one-stop company for digital accessories, announces that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact – the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.Trust is proud to partner with the UN Global Compact, aligning its ESG strategy with a bold commitment to embed responsible business practices at the heart of everything the company does. This is to make a clear, public commitment to the social and governance aspects of its sustainability efforts.Trust's ESG sustainability is built on the foundation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By officially committing to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, Trust is strengthening the foundation and reinforcing its long-term commitment to ethical, transparent, and sustainable business practices.The Ten Principles guide how Trust engages with suppliers, design products, manage environmental impact, and ensure ethical labour practices and respect for human rights. It shapes how the company evaluates risk, set internal policies, and make strategic decisions across all departments.Through this programme, Trust will share its progress through its annual Impact Report, which outlines key actions, results, and next steps. It helps with staying transparent and accountable to its stakeholders while tracking progress towards ESG goals.For the next 12 to 24 months, Trust is preparing to be compliant with new regulations that incorporate supply chains due diligence, such as the EU Forced Labour Regulation (EUFLR) and the Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which incorporate goals covered by UNGC.This commitment reinforces what matters to Trust: building a business that is sustainable, ethical, and forward-looking. Sustainability is at the core of Trust's culture, and every department has a role in making this commitment a reality, whether it's product development using sustainable materials, procurement ensuring ethical sourcing or marketing communicating our progress.“We take sustainability very seriously, and we're ready to back it up with transparency and concrete action,” said Arjan Steenbergen, ESG manager at Trust.“By committing to the UNGC, we're not only supporting our environmental goals but also publicly standing behind core principles related to human rights, fair labour, and anti-corruption. This helps us strengthen our due diligence efforts, gain better visibility across our supply chain, and continue working toward meaningful reductions in our Scope 3 emissions.”For further details about Trust's sustainability initiatives, please visit Trust's website.About Trust InternationalTrust International is the one-stop brand for digital lifestyle accessories. Trust is a global company on a mission to simplify everyday life with clever solutions. Our broad assortment covers quality products at an affordable price, to fulfill every need around the house, in the office, and on the go. Whether it's for your laptop, gaming device, tablet, desktop, smartphone, or TV, discover all of our lines - including Trust Home & Office, Trust Mobile, Trust Smart Home, and Trust Gaming.For media inquiries, please contact: ...cy

