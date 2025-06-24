403
Wow! Momo Launches India's First Gluten-Free Range Of Momos For Health Conscious Foodies
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 24th June 2025 : Wow! Momo, India's largest homegrown QSR brand, has taken a bold step towards reimagining indulgent street food with the launch of India's first-ever gluten-free momos - made with quinoa & chickpeas. This gluten-free twist marks a category-first innovation, aimed at unlocking new consumer segments while reinforcing Wow! Momo's aggressive focus on health.
For years, health-conscious individuals with dietary restrictions have often felt excluded from indulgent street-style treats. Recognizing this gap, Wow! Momo has created a gluten-free range that's both nourishing and delicious. Made with quinoa and chickpeas, the momos strike a fine balance between nutrition and indulgence - ensuring no one has to choose between taste and health.
A recent research report pegged India's Gluten-Free Food and Beverage Market size at USD 22.25 million, and projected growth of CAGR of 13.93%. The launch of Gluten-Free Momo is tailored for fitness enthusiasts, health-aware consumers, and people with dietary sensitivities, the range is rich in protein and flavor - a rare combination in the QSR category. This innovation reinforces the brand's belief that indulgence should be inclusive.
To amplify the launch, Wow! Momo has partnered with one of India's most celebrated chefs, Ranveer Brar, for an interesting digital film that brings to life the brand's core philosophy -indulgence should never come with restrictions.
According to Sagar Daryani, Co-founder and CEO of Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd.,“We've always seen the momo as more than just a product-it's an emotion rooted in comfort and culture. With this new gluten-free range, we're expanding who gets to be part of that experience. It's our way of saying that indulgence should be for everyone, and that innovation should never exclude. As we scale our presence in QSR, this range also aligns perfectly with our larger vision of delivering healthier, smarter, and more inclusive formats.”
Chef Ranveer Brar further added,“As a chef, I always say-taste comes first. No matter how healthy or innovative a dish is, if it doesn't excite your palate, it doesn't work. That's what I loved about this campaign. These gluten-free momos from Wow! Momo surprised me
- they deliver on flavour, texture, and nostalgia perfectly. The fact that they also include those who usually have to miss out? That's a win. Great food should never leave anyone out.”
The Gluten-free range of momo will be available across 11 key metros; with a vision to expand to its FMCG ready-to-eat packaged momo segment. The vision with the Gluten-free range is not only to own the conversation of health but also to bring out the fabric of inclusivity of the brand towards varied consumer segments. This isn't just a product launch; it's a culinary revolution that marries indulgence with conscious eating, tradition with transformation. As India witnesses a meteoric rise in mindful consumption, Wow! Momo takes the lead in democratising gluten-free goodness without compromising on taste.
About WOW! Momo:
Launched in August 2008, Wow! Momo Foods is a multi-billion-rupee quick service restaurant (QSR) currently Wow! Momo Foods operates over 700+ outlets of Wow! Momo, Wow! China, Wow! Chicken and the newly launched Wow! Kulfi spread across 70+ cities. The group is also planning to scale-up its FMCG vertical to INR 100 Crores and ramping up of the newly launched HORECA arm this year. Wow! Momo, together with Wow! China, Wow! Chicken & Wow! Kulfi aims to enter more than 100 cities and look at a footprint of over 1500 stores in the next three years. With FMCG & HORECA verticals owing a golden high ground in their own way; Wow! is all set for a high decibel growth & action in the next 24-36 months.
