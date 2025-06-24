Sales Focus Inc. Founder & CEO Interviewed By Martechedge On Value-Driven Sales Outsourcing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CHARLESTON, S.C., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a leading provider of outsourced sales solutions , is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Tony Horwath, was featured in an exclusive interview with MartechEdge. The interview, titled "Tony Horwath on How Sales Focus Inc. Scales Revenue Through Value-Driven Sales Outsourcing," offers valuable insight into the company's unique approach to sales strategy, leadership, and the evolving role of AI in sales.

With over two decades of experience in building dedicated sales teams across industries, Horwath shared the foundational principles behind Sales Focus Inc.'s continued success. The discussion highlights the company's value-centric culture, focus on transparency, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

The interview covers several strategic areas, including SFI's proprietary D Methodology , its approach to AI integration, and the importance of internal-external collaboration through the company's Alliance Partner Program .

"We aim to partner with companies that both complement our service offerings and improve the overall customer experience," said Horwath about SFI's referral partner program. "We value transparency, ethical standards, a strong focus on client success, and collaboration to ensure consistent service delivery and brand integrity."

Horwath emphasized that while AI is becoming an integral part of sales operations, SFI maintains a firm focus on the human connection that drives sales success.

"We use AI to automate time-consuming tasks like lead generation data entry and initial outreach, allowing sales representatives to dedicate more time to meaningful conversations with prospects and clients," said Horwath.

The feature also shed light on SFI's culture of continuous improvement, emphasizing leadership development, consultative selling, and proactive knowledge-sharing frameworks to keep outsourced sales partners and internal teams aligned.

As Sales Focus continues to scale its impact across verticals such as healthcare, telecom, energy, and SaaS, Horwath's vision remains clear-deliver measurable results through purpose-driven sales execution.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus recruits, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven D Methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

MartechEdge is a digital publication that covers anything and everything that happens at the crossroad of marketing and technology. It encompasses industry news, informative blog posts, C-Suite interviews of marketing and tech leaders, insightful podcasts, and more.

