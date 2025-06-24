BCN Further Expands Cloud Voice Capacity Through Additional License Investment With Crexendo®
Julian Jacquez, BCN President & COO
Built on the award-winning NetSapiens® platform technology from Crexendo®, BCN's Cloud Voice services enable businesses to transition away from legacy TDM voice infrastructure and embrace scalable, reliable, and modern communications solutions. The addition of this new operating capacity will support BCN's nationwide technology advisor community as they meet the growing needs of multi-location business customers seeking to modernize their voice networks.
"Our momentum in the cloud voice space-driven by high adoption of our POTS Replacement solutions-continues to exceed expectations," said Julian Jacquez, BCN President and COO. "This latest capacity expansion ensures we are equipped to support that growth while maintaining the high level of performance and reliability our customers and partners expect. Crexendo® remains an ideal technology partner, and we're proud to continue scaling our voice platform with their support," he added.
"BCN continues to be a powerful example of what happens when vision, execution, and the right platform align," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo®. "Their ongoing investment in the NetSapiens® platform reflects one of our core beliefs: when service providers are given the freedom to innovate-without per-seat constraints-they unlock entirely new opportunities for growth. At Crexendo, our mission is to fuel that kind of transformation. We're proud to support BCN's journey and to serve as the technology partner behind their continued success in delivering modern, cloud-based voice solutions."
The BCN–Crexendo® partnership remains a key element in BCN's long-term strategy to deliver powerful, flexible, and future-ready voice solutions to its growing base of customers across the U.S. and internationally.
About BCN
As a Managed Network and Technology Solutions Provider since 1994, BCN delivers customized solutions that fuel growth, enhance security, and simplify complexity. Our experts guide you to the right technology, then help you secure, manage, and monitor it, ensuring seamless connectivity and performance. With hundreds of industry partnerships and an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer care, we provide the simplicity of one provider, one bill, and one portal to manage all services across multiple locations. As a privately held company, BCN serves a growing roster of customers nationally and internationally, delivering best-in-class solutions backed by personalized service and unmatched support. For more information, visit .
About Crexendo®
Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Crexendo's cloud communications software solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers.
