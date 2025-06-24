Lovevery Introduces The Early Reader Club To Spark A Lifelong Love Of Reading

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Award-winning children's book catalog is now available as a subscription book club and reading program

BOISE, Idaho, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovevery the global early childhood brand known for transforming the way families play and learn, today announced their proven, stage-based approach to early literacy with the launch of The Early Reader Club –a new subscription designed to build momentum that inspires a lifelong love of reading.

Lovevery has created a first-of-its-kind program, tailored to help parents raise lifelong readers.

Introducing The Early Reader Club–a new subscription from Lovevery, designed to build momentum that inspires a lifelong love of reading. With relatable storylines and real-life photography, Lovevery books make it easier for parents to build consistent reading routines with books that their children will want to read again and again.

The Early Reader Club starts with beloved Lovevery stage-based books to help establish a reading routine, then advances to a proven phonics-based approach that makes learning to read fun. Each box is paired with bite-sized activity videos for parents that connect the books and reading games to a child's development, included in The Lovevery App.

As children's reading scores continue to lag nationwide, an equally concerning trend is emerging-reading enjoyment is declining. According to the National Assessment for Education Progress , the number of children who read for fun has dropped by 14% since 2012. With The Early Reader Club, Lovevery has created a first-of-its-kind program, tailored to help parents raise lifelong readers.

The Early Reader Club

Delivered by subscription every two months for ages 0-7+ years, The Early Reader Club starts with beloved Lovevery stage-based books to help establish a reading routine, then advances to a proven phonics-based approach that makes learning to read fun. Each box is paired with bite-sized activity videos for parents that connect the books and reading games to a child's development, included in The Lovevery App.

"Since launching The Play Kits, families have been asking for more ways to purchase Lovevery books. The Early Reader Club is an affordable way to access our entire stage-based book collection that easily rolls into our proven, learn-to-read program," said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder and CEO. "We've designed a unique program that progresses from parents reading aloud to children, to children beginning to read independently, and we've done it in a way that fits into the everyday lives of families. Making a difference in your child's reading journey doesn't require much time each day and The Early Reader Club helps lay a strong foundation for success-starting from birth."

The Early Reader Club introduces 10 brand new titles to Lovevery's growing early literacy catalog and combines books previously available only in The Play Kits with early reading activities and books from The Reading Skill Set.

The Early Reader Club incorporates the fun, phonics-based games and books from Lovevery's award-winning learn-to-read program, The Reading Skill Set–breaking them out into smaller deliveries for easy pacing. A proven solution to boost reading skills and self-confidence, The Reading Skill set was shown to improve reading test scores in 98% of children after just six weeks, with 98% of parents reporting that their child was a more confident reader.

An Innovator in Children's Literacy

Since the launch of their stage-based Play Kits subscription in 2018, Lovevery has sold over 10 million children's books-many of which have become beloved family-favorites. These books feature fun, interactive elements, and age-appropriate topics to help children process the world around them. Centered around everyday experiences like bath time, dentist visits, playground tumbles, making friends, and potty training, the stories are designed to support cognitive and social-emotional learning across a range of developmental stages. With relatable storylines and real-life photography, Lovevery books make it easier for parents to build consistent reading routines with books that their children will want to read again and again.

"As screens claim more of children's attention, we're seeing a quiet crisis unfold-literacy skills and the simple joy of reading are slipping away," said Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder and President. "With over 120 titles delivered from birth through early elementary years as part of The Early Reader Club, this is the most comprehensive reading collection we've ever created and we've paired it with our 5-star-rated Lovevery App. We're giving parents not just books, but the tools to make reading a fun, connected part of everyday life."

The Lovevery App: A Companion for Confident Reading

Included with The Early Reader Club subscription, The Lovevery App provides parents with expert-backed tools to raise a confident, joyful reader–right at their fingertips.



Expert videos – Each delivery of The Early Reader Club is paired with short, digestible videos that guide parents through how to use the books and games included in each box

Activity ideas – Simple activity ideas to try at home make it easy to support language and reading development even on the busiest days.

Developmental insights – Learn how reading supports key areas of brain development- providing understanding on not just what to do, but why it matters. Parent-friendly – Easy to navigate, parents can quickly find relevant content for their child's age and reading level. No scrolling through endless advice-just the right support, right when you need it.

The Early Reader Club is available by subscription starting at $29 per box, delivered every 2 months and comes with free access to The Lovevery App , a $12/month value. Visit lovevery for more information.

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery is transforming early childhood development through its innovative, research-driven support system for learning and play. Known for its award-winning, stage-based Play Kits program and the companion Lovevery App , the company provides science-backed tools that empower parents with confidence and nurture children's development from birth. Founded in 2017 by Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris, Lovevery has since expanded to early literacy with The Early Reader Club subscription and The Reading Skill Set -a proven, screen-free, learn-to-read program. Today, Lovevery continues to lead in early childhood innovation across more than 30 global markets. Their headquarters is in Boise, Idaho, with international teams based in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. Learn more at lovevery .

Media Contact : [email protected]

SOURCE Lovevery

