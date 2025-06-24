Shadow Treasurer Ted O'brien Accepts Invitation To Government's Economic Roundtable

MENAFN - The Conversation) The federal opposition has accepted an invitation from Treasurer Jim Chalmers for shadow treasurer Ted O'Brien to attend the August economic roundtable.

The acceptance contrasts with the position taken by former opposition leader Peter Dutton last term. He refused to attend the government's jobs and skills summit although the Nationals leader David Littleproud did so.

The opposition's decision is in line with the indication from its leader Sussan Ley that she wants to be more constructive than the Liberals were last term.

The roundtable, focused on productivity, has broadened into a meeting where tax reform is expected to figures heavily. Chalmers is looking for consensus for reforms but the extent to which that can be achieved remains to be seen.

Chalmers said on Tuesday he had provided the invitation to O'Brien“in good faith. I think it would be a good thing to have the shadow treasurer engaged at the economic reform roundtable.

"I think it will give us a better chance of making the kind of progress that we desperately need to see on reform and in our economy more broadly.”

Chalmers is still finalising the invitations, which will go to business, the union movement and civil society representatives.

O'Brien said he would engage at the roundtable“in a business-like fashion”.

He said the Coalition would be“constructive where we can and critical where we must”. It would hold the government to account and he would not be at the summit“to rubber stamp a talkfest”.

“It's worth the treasurer knowing from the outset that I believe rhetoric is no substitute for reform. I want to see honesty in how the government defines the economic problems our nation faces, and I will be looking to tangible outcomes as real measures of success.”

On Wednesday Ley will appear at the National Press Club, speaking about her personal story, the Liberals' federal election defeat, and some markers on policy areas where the Liberals will focus.

She will also outline some priority policy areas that she'll champion during this parliamentary term.

In her address Ley will highlight“aspiration”, saying this is the“thread that connects every single part of Australian society”.

“Aspiration is the foundation of the Australian promise: that if you work hard, play by the rules, do your best for your kids and contribute to your community, you will be able to build a better life for yourself and your family.”

In her speech, part of which was released ahead of delivery, Ley acknowledges the opposition didn't just lose the last election -“we got smashed. We respect the election outcome with humility. We accept it with contrition. And we must learn from it with conviction.”