Women In PR North America Announces Partnership With Tveyes Next-Generation Insight Platform

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America ) are pleased to announce a partnership with TVEyes , a global leader in media intelligence, who recently launched the Insight next-generation media monitoring platform. This partnership gives Women in PR North America's community exclusive access to the most advanced media intelligence tools available today.

Insight by TVEyes is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern PR professionals, unifying digital and traditional media monitoring across TV, radio, podcasts, and online video. With powerful features like real-time alerts, cross-channel search, ad filtering, and automated reporting, Insight enables PR teams to track brand coverage with greater speed, accuracy, and depth.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"Our PR community needs to move fast, prove impact, and stay ahead of the conversation," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder and CEO of Women in PR North America. "Insight by TVEyes is the ideal tool to help our community cut through media noise and clearly demonstrate the value of their communications efforts. It's intuitive, comprehensive, and built for professionals who want to lead with data."

Women in PR North America's community will benefit from an exclusive, extended trial of the Insight by TVEyes platform, giving them time to run reports, monitor campaigns, and deliver strategic value to their organizations or clients.

Amanda Crosby, Senior Manager of Growth Marketing at TVEyes said, "We're excited to partner with Women in PR North America to introduce Insight to a powerful network of PR leaders. This collaboration allows us to showcase how Insight's enhanced capabilities support smarter decision-making, stronger storytelling, and real-time response strategies."

Together, Women in PR North America and TVEyes are empowering communications professionals with the tools they need to navigate today's media landscape-faster, smarter, and with greater confidence.

To learn more and activate your exclusive free trial for women in public relations, visit:

Media Contacts:

Women in PR North America

Talia Beckett Davis

Founder and CEO

...



TVEyes

Amanda Crosby

Senior Manager of Growth Marketing

...

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America®. To partner with Women in PR North America, please contact us:

About TVEyes

TVEyes drives real-time media decision-making at the world's leading newsmakers. Whether it involves audio or video content, data or intelligence, chances are they are behind it. They offer powerful broadcast and digital media monitoring tools that transform audio and video content into actionable intelligence. With global coverage and rich data assets, TVEyes leverages their expertise and technology to deliver valuable solutions for data-driven decision-makers worldwide. Learn more:







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.