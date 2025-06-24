Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Clara Technologies Corp. Announces Appointment Of Jonah Hicks As Chief Executive Officer And Grant Of Stock Options


2025-06-24 09:06:30
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (the " Company ") announces today the appointment of Jonah Hicks as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The board of directors and management of the Company want to sincerely thank Oleksandr Havrylov for his dedication and service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

The Company also announces the grant of an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company at an exercise price of $4.24 pursuant to its previously announced 10% rolling stock option plan (the " Options "). All Options will be vesting quarterly over a 12-month period.

Gerald Tritt - Director
Clara Technologies Corp.
77 King Street West, Suite 700
Toronto, Ontario
Canada M5K 1G8
(604) 671-4799
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Clara Technologies Corp.

