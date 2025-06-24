Clara Technologies Corp. Announces Appointment Of Jonah Hicks As Chief Executive Officer And Grant Of Stock Options
The board of directors and management of the Company want to sincerely thank Oleksandr Havrylov for his dedication and service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
The Company also announces the grant of an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company at an exercise price of $4.24 pursuant to its previously announced 10% rolling stock option plan (the " Options "). All Options will be vesting quarterly over a 12-month period.
Gerald Tritt - Director
Clara Technologies Corp.
77 King Street West, Suite 700
Toronto, Ontario
Canada M5K 1G8
(604) 671-4799
