Lightricks Integrates Google's Veo 3 Into LTX Studio, Offering Cinematic Video And Sound Generation Alongside Its Real-Time Creative Engine

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Google's Veo 3 introduces significant advancements in visual fidelity, frame coherence, and now, audio generation - capabilities that have been praised for setting a new bar in AI video tools. This addition gives LTX Studio's users access to some of the most cinematic-quality video generation available - alongside, Lightricks' own fast, flexible proprietary video model. The result is a multi-model creative platform purpose-built for creative professionals who can decide to use Veo 3 or LTXV for their generations, choosing the best tool for each creative moment, whether they prioritize polish or speed at scale.

"Creativity is deeply personal, and our goal is to build a platform that adapts to every workflow. By working with Google, we're combining the best technologies to give creators more control, efficiency, and power than ever before," said Zeev Farbman, co-founder and CEO of Lightricks. "Our collaboration with Google Cloud represents a strategic evolution that will not only enhance accessibility and efficiency but fundamentally transform how people create. We believe the future of generative video technology will leverage the best technologies to build the most flexible and accessible tools. This is an exciting step toward realizing that vision."'

Google's Veo 3 model supports generation of high-definition (1080p) and stylistically rich video, incorporating temporal consistency and spatial accuracy to a degree not previously possible. Creators can now include narrative-relevant sound , which dramatically enhances storytelling, especially for mood-driven or commercial content.

This announcement builds on Lightricks' long-standing collaboration with Google Cloud. LTX Studio and LTXV were built on Google Cloud infrastructure, and LTXV was trained using Google TPUs. Now, by incorporating Veo 3 capabilities directly into the platform, Lightricks offers an even deeper level of creative freedom, all backed by proven technical excellence.

Lightricks has previously leveraged Google's AI technologies to enhance its product offerings. The company's adoption of Google Cloud's infrastructure has significantly improved its machine learning capabilities, providing the compute capacity necessary for advanced AI model training and deployment. The integration of Veo into LTX Studio is available immediately, providing creators with an expanded suite of tools to bring their visions to life with greater ease and sophistication.

The Veo 3 integration is available immediately inside LTX Studio with a Pro tier subscription. Creators can toggle between LTXV and Veo 3 depending on their vision-whether it's real-time iteration or high-end, cinematic output with immersive sound. This multi-model approach ensures creators can adapt their tools to the needs of every moment in their story.

For more information about Lightricks and LTX Studio, visit .

SOURCE Lightricks