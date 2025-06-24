Frontier Infrastructure Holdings And Wild Assets Announce Major Offtake Agreement For High-Quality BECCS Carbon Removal Credits
"We are proud to partner with Wild Assets, an innovative organization that recognizes the critical need for scalable and permanent carbon removal," said Steven Lowenthal, Co-CEO of Frontier. "This agreement validates our strategy to lead in CO2-by-rail logistics and invest in the infrastructure required for durable carbon storage. By targeting emissions from key industries like ethanol production, we're providing the market with reliable, high-integrity carbon credits."
This agreement represents a major advancement in the voluntary carbon market, highlighting growing demand for verifiable, durable removals that meet rigorous environmental and permanence standards. The rail-based model offers a crucial alternative to pipeline transport, helping navigate complex permitting challenges while linking distributed emission sources to large-scale sequestration hubs.
"Our confidence in Frontier's CDR projects stems from their thoughtful engineering, elegant design, commitment to Puro's stringent standards, and their strategic role in the energy value chain, where BECCS enables real decarbonization," said Matan Rudis, Partner at Wild Assets. "This makes Frontier's credits highly competitive, scalable, and dependable-an attractive proposition for climate-focused investors."
This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for durable carbon removals and underscores BECCS as a cornerstone technology in the global effort to address climate change.
About Frontier Infrastructure Holdings
Frontier Infrastructure Holdings, LLC is a leading developer of low-carbon infrastructure solutions across the Mountain West and Texas, specializing in integrated power generation and carbon capture and storage projects. The company is at the forefront of industrial decarbonization, providing scalable, permanent carbon storage and behind-the-meter power solutions to support growing regional energy demand. For more information, please visit .
About Wild Assets
Wild Assets is a first of its kind asset management firm for carbon dioxide removals (CDR), built by CDR developers, for CDR developers. The firm advises, develops and facilitates financial opportunities across global carbon markets, bridging over risk management, capital allocation, project sourcing and procurement. For more information, please visit .
About Tailwater Capital
Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised approximately $5 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 235 transactions representing over $26 billion in value. For more information, please visit tailwatercapital .
