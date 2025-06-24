EMERGING Names G.J. Hart As Managing Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hart formerly served as President, CEO, and Director of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and sits on the boards of Portillo's and Dutch Bros Inc.. He is widely recognized for his ability to drive long-term shareholder value, build high-performance teams, and lead organizations through transformational growth.

"G.J. brings unmatched expertise and a proven track record of leadership across some of the most well-known brands in the restaurant industry," said Mathew Focht, Managing Partner of EMERGING. "His insight, character, and operational rigor are a perfect fit for the next chapter of EMERGING as we invest in the future of hospitality and guide our portfolio companies to scale."

Hart's career includes CEO and executive leadership roles at Torchy's Tacos, California Pizza Kitchen, and Texas Roadhouse, where he expanded the business from 60 to over 450 locations and grew revenues from $63 million to more than $1 billion. His hands-on experience scaling both private and public restaurant brands gives him a unique perspective on navigating growth with integrity, innovation, and a deep commitment to people.

"I've spent my career helping great brands grow, and I see that same potential across EMERGING's portfolio," said G.J. Hart, EMERGING Managing Partner. "This is a rare opportunity to support the next generation of category-defining concepts with the resources, capital, and strategic thinking needed to scale with purpose."

Hart was the recipient of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association's Silver Plate Award, EY's Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, and Black Box Intelligence's 2024 Workplace Legacy Award, which honors leaders who balance operational excellence with strong people practices.

EMERGING backs a growing portfolio of innovative hospitality and entertainment brands that are reshaping how people gather, dine, and play. Investments include Puttshack, F1 Arcade, Flight Club, 1Huddle, Batbox, Botrista, Chowly, F&B Insights, Leasecake, Overproof, Poolhouse, Tablz and Taiv.

About EMERGING

EMERGING is a growth capital firm investing in restaurant-entertainment concepts and restaurant technology companies. Focused on scaling experience-driven brands, providing capital, operational guidance, and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth. EMERGING leverages the largest food & beverage network in the U.S., offering unparalleled access, distribution, and insights.

