Asia-Pacific Data Center Gpus Market Forecast Report 2025: Cloud Provider Expansion Into APAC, Offering GPU-As-A-Service And Hybrid-Cloud GPU Solutions
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|64
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$44.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.8%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
1.1 Data Center Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Data Center Capacities: Current and Future
1.1.2 AI Workloads vs. Conventional Workloads
1.1.3 Data Center Power Consumption Scenario
1.1.4 Key Countries to Focus
1.1.5 Other Industrial Trends
1.1.5.1 HPC Cluster Developments
1.1.5.2 Blockchain Initiatives
1.1.5.3 Super Computing
1.1.5.4 5G and 6G Developments
1.1.5.5 Impact of Server/Rack Density
1.2 Data Center Cooling Market Overview
1.2.1 Global and Regional Market size
1.2.2 Adoption of Cooling (by Data Center Age)
1.2.3 Retrofitting and Brownfield Projects
1.2.4 Green Field Projects and New Installation
1.2.5 Historical Analysis of Cooling Equipment Deployment, 2018-2022
1.2.6 New Data Center Trends toward Adoption of Cooling Technology Type, 2023-2027
1.2.7 Impact of AI Adoption on Data Center Cooling Infrastructure
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.4 Stakeholder Analysis
1.5 Market Dynamics Overview
1.5.1 Market Drivers
1.5.1.1 Surging Demand for Cryptocurrency Mining
1.5.1.2 Rising Enterprise Adoption of Data Center GPUs for High-Performance Computing Applications
1.5.2 Market Restraints
1.5.2.1 High Bargaining Power of GPU Manufacturers
1.5.3 Market Opportunities
1.5.3.1 Technological Advancement in High-Performing Computing (HPC)
1.5.3.2 Government Support for Smart City Development and Digitalization
2 Regions
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Product
2.2.6 Asia-Pacific (by Country)
2.2.6.1 China
2.2.6.2 Japan
2.2.6.3 Australia
2.2.6.4 India
2.2.6.5 South Korea
2.2.6.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
3.1 Company Profiles
3.1.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
3.1.1.2 Alibaba
