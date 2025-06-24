Nautilus Relocates Headquarters To Chicago Amid Major Regional Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 100 MW of community solar expected to come online in Illinois over the next year alone – driving affordability, access, and local economic benefits.

CHICAGO, IL, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Solar Energy® LLC , one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America's energy independence transition, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Chicago, Illinois. The move reflects Nautilus's commitment to expanding access to the benefits of clean energy while positioning the company closer to several priority growth regions.

Illinois is poised to become Nautilus's fastest growing market. This summer, the company plans to add 29 MW of solar energy to the local grid –10 MW of which is dedicated to lowering energy bills for low-income households. Over the next year alone, Nautilus expects to add over 100 MW of additional capacity to Illinois. Development on additional projects is continuing into 2027 and beyond. These investments will lower energy costs for thousands of local subscribers while supporting Illinois' ambitious energy goals, stimulating local economies and strengthening overall grid resilience.

“Community solar continues to play a critical role in meeting the country's growing energy needs, and Illinois, along with several of its neighboring states, is at the center of that momentum,” said Jeffrey Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Nautilus.“Relocating our headquarters to Chicago reinforces our commitment to supporting regional growth while still allowing us to service our core legacy markets. I'm excited about Nautilus's continued expansion, where our team is creating real economic impact for the communities and subscribers we serve.”

While Nautilus remains a remote-first company, its Chicago headquarters will serve as a regional hub for project development, finance and subscriber management.

“Opening our new headquarters in Chicago is an exciting step that reflects both the momentum of our business and the opportunity we see in the region,” said Camelia Miu, Chief Financial Officer of Nautilus.“Community solar provides communities with energy choice while ensuring that its economic benefits are accessible to the widest range of residents and hence, is locally impactful.”

"We're proud to help families lower their energy costs while also contributing to a stronger, more resilient energy grid. Opening an office in Chicago highlights Nautilus's investment in its communities,” added Courtney Matsuishi, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer of Nautilus.

Nautilus currently owns and operates nearly 500 MW of operational capacity across 146 projects in 12 states, serving more than 45,000 community solar subscribers – many of whom are low- to moderate-income households. As a full-service business, the company oversees development, financing and long-term operations in-house, enabling greater oversight and community impact at every stage of the project lifecycle. Nautilus's new address is 200 North LaSalle St, Suite 2630, Chicago, IL 60601.

About Nautilus

Founded in 2006, Nautilus has become one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America's clean energy transition. Delivering affordable, clean energy solutions to residential and commercial customers, Nautilus currently operates and manages 146 community solar farms across 12 states and serves over 45,000 subscribers. It takes a unique, full-service approach to its community solar business-handling project financing, development, construction, maintenance and customer management for the entire lifespan of every project. Nautilus is backed by Power Sustainable, a multi-platform alternative asset manager and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. For more information, visit nautilussolar.com . Join Nautilus on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

