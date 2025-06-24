Avepoint Confidence Platform Adds New ROI And Resilience Command Centers Plus Agentic AI Security To Drive Operational Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New features include debut of the Optimization and ROI Command Center, Resilience Command Center, and scalable security for agentic AI

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced significant updates to the AvePoint Confidence Platform, including the launch of two new Command Centers – the Optimization and ROI Command Center and the Resilience Command Center – along with expanded agentic AI governance capabilities for Microsoft Copilot agents. These new capabilities enable organizations to maximize efficiency and reduce costs while maintaining robust security standards.

"These updates represent our holistic approach to the challenges defining the modern data landscape," said John Hodges, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. "Whether organizations are looking to optimize costs, scale AI safely, or govern data across multiple clouds, the AvePoint Confidence Platform provides the unified intelligence and control they need to transform operational pressure into strategic advantage."

Optimization and ROI Command Center: Unveiling Measurable Cost Savings

92 percent of companies intend to implement cost savings measures and strategically allocate resources, such as decommissioning unnecessary infrastructure, reevaluating vendor contracts, and implementing automation. The Optimization and ROI Command Center provides organizations with a comprehensive view of hard-to-find cost-saving opportunities across their data estate in a single pane of glass. The Command Center examines critical areas including integrated license management for cost reduction opportunities, information lifecycle management to mitigate data storage costs, and strategic data migration to consolidate and optimize cloud storage.

Resilience Command Center: Unified Data Governance

As 89 percent of enterprises have adopted multi-cloud strategies to minimize vendor lock-in and improve overall resilience, AvePoint's new Resilience Command Center addresses the critical challenge of tracking and managing data resilience across complex environments. The offering provides comprehensive monitoring and actionable insights for Microsoft 365 services, including storage consumption tracking, backup data oversight, visibility into the most critical data protection with Backup Express, and cost optimization recommendations to enhance data protection efficiency. This foundational capability serves as the launching pad for AvePoint's broader multi-cloud governance vision, with planned expansions to Salesforce, Google Workspace, and additional platforms throughout 2025.

Enhanced AI Governance for the Agentic AI Era

According to Gartner , 33 percent of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI by 2028 – up from less than 1 percent in 2024 – enabling 15 percent of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously. Recognizing that each AI agent represents a new endpoint requiring governance, AvePoint expanded AI management capabilities to address the emerging agentic AI landscape.The updates include enhanced Copilot agent governance, enabling scalable security applications across distributed AI deployments, expanded prompt monitoring capabilities, and comprehensive insights and recommendations for Copilot reporting and management.

The AvePoint Confidence Platform creates an integrated ecosystem where risk and resilience management, cost optimization, and AI governance work together to provide organizations with unprecedented visibility and control over their data operations. This comprehensive approach enables organizations to position themselves for sustained growth and innovation.

To learn more about the newest capabilities in the AvePoint Confidence Platform, join the AvePoint Innovates webinar taking place at 11am ET on Tuesday, July 8.

About AvePoint:

Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit .

