Visit Seattle Launches Emerald, A Custom AI Travel Genius Powered By Guidegeek

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Emerald serves to enhance and magnify Visit Seattle's robust and growing trove of information on famous landmarks, annual festivals, top-notch restaurants, hidden gems, culturally diverse neighborhoods and more. The AI tool can be used to plan an entire itinerary, tailoring recommendations to each individual visitor or group, and can answer questions on the spot. The personalized, real-time responses are generated by artificial intelligence trained on extensive data from Visit Seattle and enhanced by over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology.

To access Emerald, travelers can go to visitseattle and click the chat box in the bottom-right corner of the site. This opens a dialogue with the AI tool, offering tailored responses based on the information users share, such as their interests, preferences, size of their group, ages and more. Visitors can also message Emerald on WhatsAp , providing quick access while exploring the Emerald City.

"Taking advantage of advanced technology is a natural choice in tech hub Seattle, and Emerald can help visitors choose their own adventure in practically any language," says Tammy Canavan, president and CEO of Visit Seattle. "Whether their interests are in nature, culinary, arts or culture, Emerald helps each visitor to tailor their experience in Seattle and its surroundings in their ideal way."

Featuring the latest information from Visit Seattle, Emerald can help even experienced Seattle visitors navigate the ever-evolving destination, like the recent Seattle Aquarium expansion and new Overlook Walk that connects the waterfront to Pike Place Market, or the best ways to enjoy Seattle's natural beauty without leaving the city.

Additionally, Emerald is an ideal companion for soccer fans descending on the city from all over the world for FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM this summer and FIFA World Cup 26TM next year. An AI tool fluent in 45-plus languages offers wider accessibility and convenience to help those international travelers plan their trips.

Destination marketing organizations (DMOs or tourism boards) across the United States, as well as international destinations from Toronto to Aruba to New Zealand, have already seen success with GuideGeek AI to engage visitors on a deeper, more personalized level.

"Seattle is the best of all worlds - a big city, charming neighborhoods and dazzling waterfront set right in the middle of three of our country's most beautiful national parks," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "Emerald is a worthy companion for all visitors and residents of Seattle, a city that thrives on innovation and tech-enhanced experiences."

