Continuant Announces Acquisition Of Fidelus Technologies LLC, Expanding Its Portfolio Of Unified Communications Solutions And Services

TACOMA, Wash, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuant, a global leader in managed services and unified business communications, today announced its acquisition of Fidelus Technologies , a New York-based managed services firm.

The acquisition marks a key milestone for Continuant in strengthening its portfolio across Cisco, Microsoft, and Zoom Collaboration platforms. It also reinforces Continuant's commitment to high-touch advisory services, tailored to help clients achieve meaningful outcomes in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

"This is a significant leap forward in our mission to deliver high-impact, vendor-agnostic collaboration solutions to the markets we serve-healthcare, government, financial services, legal, manufacturing, and higher education," said Doug Graham, CEO of Continuant. "Fidelus not only brings deep technical expertise and a proven track record in service delivery, but-most importantly-it has a people-first culture of excellence that complements our own."

Graham noted that the newly acquired company will keep the Fidelus brand, which is known throughout its East Coast service area. said CEO, Ron Rosansky. He said both companies will work to integrate service operations to continue delivering enhanced and streamlined customer support.

Fidelus CEO Ron Rosansky stated that the Fidelus team is excited to join market leader Continuant: "We've found the ideal partner in Continuant," he said. "Our shared values, service-first mindset, and combined strengths across Microsoft and Cisco create a foundation for exceptional outcomes in an increasingly dynamic collaboration landscape."

Terms of the deal, which was finalized June 1, 2025, were not disclosed.

About Continuant

Privately held Continuant is a global provider of business communications services, helping organizations around the world connect and collaborate through reliable, secure systems. Since 1996, the company has supported more than 5 million users across 70-plus countries, earning a reputation as a trusted partner for complex, long-term Unified Communications, Audio-Visual, Meeting Room, and Contact Center needs.

With decades of experience maintaining and supporting PBX systems like Avaya, Nortel, and Cisco, the company is now recognized for its deep expertise across Teams, Zoom, and Webex cloud voice platforms-and is the only provider to be named Microsoft's Global Partner of the Year for Teams Calling twice (2020 and 2023). In 2024, Genesys also named Continuant its New Partner of the Year.

About Fidelus

Fidelus Technologies is a global IT services firm specializing in Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) and Enterprise Networking. Headquartered in New Jersey, Fidelus has more than 20 years of experience delivering Cisco, Microsoft, and Zoom solutions, grounded in ITIL best practices. Through its Advisory, Professional, and Managed Services, Fidelus empowers organizations to streamline communication, enhance productivity, and drive measurable business outcomes with customized, high-touch solutions and a people-first approach.

