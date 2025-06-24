Defi Dev Corp. And Dogwifhat Unleash Validator Partnership To Help Power Solana's Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, FL, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“Company”) the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced a strategic validator partnership with the dogwifhat (WIF) community, one of the most iconic and culturally significant memecoin ecosystems on Solana.

Under this partnership, DeFi Dev Corp. will operate a dedicated dogwifhat validator node on the Solana blockchain. The validator will be owned by the dogwifhat community, with DeFi Dev Corp. providing technical operations, infrastructure, and ongoing performance management. The parties will jointly promote the validator and collaborate to secure delegated stake, including through an application to the Solana Foundation Delegation Program (SFDP).

“This collaboration represents the fusion of institutional-grade validator infrastructure and the cultural power of one of crypto's most beloved communities,” said Parker White, CIO & COO of DeFi Dev Corp.“Our goal is simple: maximize performance, maximize visibility, and help secure Solana, all while deepening our alignment with WIF and the broader community it represents.”

The validator will operate under a performance-based economic structure. After operational expenses, including infrastructure and vote fees, are deducted, remaining rewards (including staking income, block rewards, and MEV) will be split equally between DeFi Dev Corp. and the dogwifhat community.

The collaboration is part of DeFi Dev Corp.'s broader validator strategy, aimed at growing SOL per share (SPS), the company's proprietary metric that tracks how much SOL equates to a share of DFDV. By operating high-performance validators, the Company earns rewards that help expand its SOL-denominated balance sheet, directly benefiting shareholders.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

About dogwifhat (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) is a Solana-based memecoin launched in late 2023 that has grown to become one of the most widely held and traded tokens on the network. With a peak market capitalization exceeding $3 billion, WIF has established itself as a leading community-driven asset within the Solana ecosystem. The token is built on a simple meme premise, featuring a Shiba Inu wearing a pink knit cap, but has achieved significant traction through viral social media engagement, grassroots marketing, and deep integration across Solana-native platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company's SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iv) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (v) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company's SOL holdings; (vi) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (viii) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (ix) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

