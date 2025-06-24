Thinkific Reimagines Learning Commerce With Agentic AI Features And Strategic Brand Refresh
Community-driven learning
Community is becoming a cornerstone of learning businesses: nearly 50% of Thinkific customers that are online trainers offer memberships, with community features driving deeper engagement and repeat participation.
Thinkific supports blended learning models that pair structured courses with discussions, community spaces, and live sessions, all designed to deepen learner engagement and boost course completion rates.
Learner Engagement & Retention
Upcoming features include community and course management tools that drive engagement, such as direct messaging and tools for managing larger communities. Additionally, Thinkific's agentic AI capabilities will allow customers to boost community engagement and re-activate dormant learners, including through automated notifications that accelerate student and business outcomes.
Commerce & B2B Selling
Thinkific is invested in building additional subscription tools that are designed to help businesses grow recurring revenue. To support larger B2B opportunities, Thinkific also offers features like team-based access, centralized student management, and plans to introduce additional commerce features such as group orders and invoicing this year. These upgrades remove backend friction and make it easier for companies to scale their revenue and customer growth.
This is more than a rebrand. It's a strategic repositioning that reflects Thinkific's product vision and commitment to enabling businesses and experts to monetize knowledge at scale.
About Thinkific
Thinkific (TSX:THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue - all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers - including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, ActiveCampaign, and Datadog - have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Thinkific's strategic direction, product roadmap and investments (including AI-powered features), anticipated benefits to customers and partners, and the expected growth of the education technology market. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
