Thinkific Reimagines Learning Commerce With Agentic AI Features And Strategic Brand Refresh

Now in its 13th year, Thinkific has an award-winning history of helping businesses turn learning into a growth strategy. More than 35,000 customers in over 100 countries - including companies like Fiverr, Hootsuite, GoDaddy, Datadog, and Nasdaq - have earned over $3.7 billion on Thinkific. The global market for AI in education, valued at $2.5 billion in 2022 , is projected to reach $88.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 43%. To expand into this market, today Thinkific is repositioning itself to support businesses, academies, and experts navigating this next evolution in learning. As AI floods the internet with more content than ever, trust in digital education is eroding and learners are demanding higher-quality, higher-impact experiences. Thinkific is at the forefront of augmenting, not replacing human learning experiences. "Education is no longer a cost center - it's a business model," said Greg Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkific. "We're seeing a clear shift: businesses are turning to learning to create new revenue streams, retain customers, and build community. This evolution of our brand and platform makes it easier than ever to do all three. We're empowering our customers with the latest innovations in AI, allowing them to take their expertise and customer communities further to grow their businesses." Thinkific's new brand, which resulted in a new website, messaging, and visual identity, was built in collaboration with Focus Lab , an agency that specializes in building recognizable B2B brands. The result is a more mature identity that reflects the company's evolution, and commitment to its own customers' growth. Thinkific's new strategic direction and brand is anchored in a growing industry trend: businesses - from SaaS providers and professional services firms to solopreneurs - are launching academies, certification programs, and training hubs to scale their revenue and help people navigate the sizable shifts in both learning and the broader workforce. "At Anaconda, we're dedicated to advancing AI with open source at scale by empowering our community of 50 million users across all experience levels," said Shailesh Jain, Senior Manager of Learning Solutions, Anaconda. "Thinkific has been instrumental in delivering accessible, high-quality learning experiences through its intuitive publishing capabilities and analytics that provide clear visibility into learner engagement. Since adopting Thinkific in April 2025, we've celebrated over 1,000 users earning certifications, demonstrating the platform's effectiveness in helping us scale quality education that drives real outcomes." Product Evolution

As education technology and digital course creation booms with a Total Addressable Market of $34B1, Thinkific's future platform investments are focused in three core areas to meet the market's needs, each enhanced by AI and agentic driven innovations: (i) community-driven learning, (ii) learner engagement and retention, and (iii) commerce tools. These investments enable businesses to deliver personalized, connected learning experiences while also improving operational efficiency.

Community-driven learning

Community is becoming a cornerstone of learning businesses: nearly 50% of Thinkific customers that are online trainers offer memberships, with community features driving deeper engagement and repeat participation.

Thinkific supports blended learning models that pair structured courses with discussions, community spaces, and live sessions, all designed to deepen learner engagement and boost course completion rates.

Learner Engagement & Retention

Upcoming features include community and course management tools that drive engagement, such as direct messaging and tools for managing larger communities. Additionally, Thinkific's agentic AI capabilities will allow customers to boost community engagement and re-activate dormant learners, including through automated notifications that accelerate student and business outcomes.

Commerce & B2B Selling

Thinkific is invested in building additional subscription tools that are designed to help businesses grow recurring revenue. To support larger B2B opportunities, Thinkific also offers features like team-based access, centralized student management, and plans to introduce additional commerce features such as group orders and invoicing this year. These upgrades remove backend friction and make it easier for companies to scale their revenue and customer growth.

This is more than a rebrand. It's a strategic repositioning that reflects Thinkific's product vision and commitment to enabling businesses and experts to monetize knowledge at scale.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue - all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers - including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, ActiveCampaign, and Datadog - have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.

