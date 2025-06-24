CRB Names Chris Walker Company's New Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jacobs veteran brings more than two decades of AEC risk, compliance experience

Kansas City, Mo., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB, a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting services for the life sciences and food and beverage industries, has appointed Christopher Walker as its new Chief Legal Officer.

Walker, who began work with CRB on June 18, brings more than 20 years of legal and business leadership experience, most recently serving as Lead Associate General Counsel at Jacobs. His career spans a wide range of roles across the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sector, with deep expertise in contracts, compliance, risk management, and operational strategy.

Walker will lead CRB's legal function, providing guidance on all legal matters impacting CRB's global operations. His responsibilities will include negotiating contracts, advising on risk and compliance, managing external legal partnerships, resolving disputes, and serving as a strategic advisor to CRB's executive leadership.

“Chris brings a wealth of relevant experience and a clear understanding of how legal strategy supports business outcomes,” said CRB President and CEO Vahid Ownjazayeri.“He's a collaborative leader who will help us scale our impact while safeguarding our values.”

Walker has spent the past 15 years advising executive teams and managing legal risk across billion-dollar infrastructure and engineering projects, including large-scale design-build and public-private partnership (P3) efforts. He has worked closely with sales and procurement teams to enable smart, strategic growth, and has developed a strong reputation as a trusted, business-minded advisor.

“Legal strategy is about managing risk and enabling bold ideas to move forward with confidence,” Walker said.“The work we do sits at the intersection of innovation, regulation, and real-world execution. My role is to make sure our teams have the clarity and protections they need to pursue complex projects, forge long-term partnerships, and deliver on the promises we make to our clients and one another.”

Before entering the AEC industry, Walker also supported companies in construction, real estate development, hospitality, and property management. His diverse background offers a valuable perspective as CRB continues to expand its global footprint and deliver complex, integrated solutions to clients.

Walker holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi, as well as a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Millsaps College.

