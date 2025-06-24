Clearscale Appoints Matt Stoyka As CEO, Names Jimmy Chui Chief Client Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearScale , a leader in cloud modernization and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced a leadership transition designed to accelerate growth and deepen client relationships. Matt Stoyka joins ClearScale as Chief Executive Officer, bringing deep experience driving transformative growth at technology services companies. Jimmy Chui, ClearScale's current CEO, transitions into the newly created role of Chief Client Officer.

As a two-time CEO, Matt was instrumental in forming, establishing and growing NewRocket, the leading pureplay ServiceNow partner. He also served as Founder and CEO at RelationEdge, a platinum Salesforce partner, before their acquisition by Rackspace, where he went on to lead global solutions and partnerships within an expanding technology ecosystem. Matt has a deep understanding of cloud services, system integrator (SI) ecosystems, and marketplaces, and he has a proven ability to lead companies through critical periods of growth. Stoyka's leadership philosophy is all about putting clients first and building strong, trusted partnerships across the entire business. This approach has given him a stellar track record of building and leading innovative services organizations that consistently deliver sustainable growth.

“ClearScale's Board is thrilled to welcome Matt to the company,” said Daniel Gedney, Partner and Co-Founder of Cohere Capital, ClearScale's private equity investor and partner.“His extensive experience and proven track record will further enhance and accelerate ClearScale's momentum as a transformative force in modernization and strengthen our reputation as the go-to AWS Premier Tier Services Partner for clients seeking true business impact.”

Gedney added:“Jimmy has been an exceptional leader for ClearScale, not only driving a strong client focus and product innovation, but also instrumental in establishing ClearScale's unique strategic value. We are excited for him to take on the role of Chief Client Officer. In this pivotal position, he will continue to deepen his direct engagement with clients, empowering them to thrive in a rapidly changing environment by leveraging technology to create comprehensive, long-term, and measurable business value across all facets of their organization.”

“ClearScale is a special company and leading the team has been an honor,” Chui said.“I'm very proud of what we have accomplished together. I can't imagine a better and more capable leader than Matt to take the company forward.”

Stoyka said:“ClearScale is dedicated to deploying innovative technology that accelerates business modernization and strategic value for companies leveraging AWS. I'm excited to build upon the team's excellent work as a trusted advisor to clients during this era of digital transformation. Jimmy has created a foundation of immensely talented colleagues and vast potential, which will propel the company's bright future. It's a privilege to continue ClearScale's proud legacy as a valued strategic advisor to clients and a trusted AWS Premier Tier Services Partner. I look forward to meeting with our clients and many partners in the coming weeks to define our path for accelerated growth!”

About ClearScale:

ClearScale, an all-in AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, delivers award-winning experience and expertise across AWS industries and competencies, empowering business leaders to create clear business value at speed and scale. Our core service areas include AWS Migration & Modernization, Cloud-Native Application Development, Infrastructure & DevOps Modernization, Data Modernization & Analytics, Application Modernization, Artificial Intelligence & MLOps, and Generative AI.

About Cohere Capital

Cohere Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on lower middle market growth companies. Cohere Capital has a flexible mandate across growth markets, but primarily targets recapitalizations and growth investments in rapidly growing technology-enabled services companies. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

...