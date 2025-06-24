Webuy Global Ltd. Appoints Award-Winning Corporate Leader Heng Wee Koon As Independent Director
Mr. Heng brings over 25 years of leadership experience spanning mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, and corporate governance. He currently serves as Lead Independent Director at Hyphens Pharma International Ltd., where, under his board leadership, the company was awarded the Singapore Corporate Awards - Best Managed Board Gold Award 2024, recognizing its exemplary standards in corporate governance among Singapore-listed companies.
Formerly a Partner at KPMG Advisory LLP and founder of the mergers and acquisitions advisory firms Acelyr M&A and Acelyr Advisory, Mr. Heng's brings deep expertise that will further enhance Webuy's Board as the Company continues its rapid growth.
"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Heng Wee Koon to our Board," said Bin Xue, CEO of Webuy, "Mr. Heng's extensive expertise in corporate governance and strategic advisory will be invaluable as we continue to scale. His braod network, cross-border transaction experience, and deep insights into mergers and acquisitions and corporate growth strategies will play a key role in driving new expansion opportunities, creating shareholder value, and supporting Webuy's long-term ,sustainable growth."
Mr. Heng holds an Honours BBA from the National University of Singapore, an MBA from Nanjing University, and is a CFA charterholder. He is also a Senior Accredited Director of the Singapore Institute of Directors.
About Webuy Global Ltd
Webuy Global Ltd. is a technology-driven company transforming community e-commerce and travel across Southeast Asia. The Company enhances its group-buy model with predictive AI, personalized recommendations, and community-led engagement, while its travel vertical delivers curated itineraries and real-time support through its proprietary AI Travel Consultant. Webuy is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable products and travel services that improve the lives of millions across the region. For more information, visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including operational execution, market dynamics, and regulatory requirements. Webuy Global Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment