Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. To Open A New Directly-Operated Store In Hong Kong

Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Lifestyle" or the"Company") (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trending products as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand and the United Kingdom, today announced that it plans to open a new directly-operated physical store under its flagship brand"Tokyo Lifestyle" (the"Store"), in Kowloon, Hong Kong. The new store is expected to further expand the Company's retail footprint and enhance brand visibility in the Hong Kong market.

Scheduled to open in September 2025, the Store will offer Tokyo Lifestyle's signature shopping experience, featuring high-quality and fashionable products inspired by Japanese lifestyle and culture. It will be located at Shop L218A, 2nd Floor, Retail Portion, AIRSIDE, 2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak, Kowloon, Hong Kong. AIRSIDE is a 47-story landmark skyscraper situated in the Kai Tak neighborhood, a major mixed-use development comprising office and retail spaces.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented:“We are excited to open a new Tokyo Lifestyle store in the Kai Tak Development area, which we believe to be an emerging area with significant commercial potential. This strategic addition to our existing retail network in Hong Kong will provide more comprehensive and optimized market coverage in this international city. We believe the new store will enhance our brand recognition and visibility among both local residents and international visitors. With careful planning and site selection, each directly-operated Tokyo Lifestyle store is designed to attract, engage, and build lasting relationships with our customers. Our goal is to deepen brand loyalty, expand our customer base, and continue offering premium fashion and lifestyle products. We remain committed to our growth strategy and to delivering long-term value to our shareholders and stakeholders through sustained expansion and operational excellence.”

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trending products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

