CHA Acquires California-Based FALCON Engineering Services, Inc.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHA announced today it has acquired FALCON Engineering Services, Inc. (FALCON), a California-based engineering and construction management firm with a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, client-focused solutions across Southern California. Headquartered in Temecula, CA, FALCON brings a team of over 60 professionals with deep expertise in project management, construction management, and construction inspection.

“FALCON is a milestone addition to CHA,” said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings, Inc.“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our value creation strategy for growth and expansion into the western region of the U.S., building on our position as a leading national firm. Establishing a presence in Southern California with the addition of FALCON allows CHA to serve clients in one of the nation's largest and most dynamic infrastructure-intensive markets. We see significant synergies with our two companies coming together – benefiting clients with additional expertise and deep resources while providing our combined staff with greater career growth opportunities. We are thrilled to have the FALCON team join us as our first acquisition in California, marking a significant step in our measured geographic expansion into high-growth markets.”

“Joining CHA is an exciting step forward for FALCON,” said Maha and Wael Faqih, FALCON's founders.“Our firms share the same values and commitment to technical excellence, client service, and employee engagement and development. With strong regional knowledge, long-standing client relationships, and a proven track record in delivering complex transportation projects, our strengths will now be enhanced through CHA's national platform and extensive technical resources."

“The demand for project and construction management services continues to grow, particularly in the California transportation sector, and CHA is well-positioned to meet that demand and support our clients' evolving needs,” said Phil Stevens, CHA Infrastructure Sector President.“With the increasing necessity for safe and sustainable mobility, resilient transportation systems, and smart infrastructure planning, California presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation.”

FALCON will rebrand as FALCON, A CHA Company, effective immediately. The acquisition brings CHA's total staff to over 2,000 professionals across more than 45 offices from Canada to Florida and now into the western U.S.

Morrissey-Goodale initiated the transaction and served as M&A advisor to CHA. Marshall Stevens served as M&A advisor to FALCON.

About CHA

CHA is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. We are focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure projects across energy infrastructure, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets. CHA was ranked the 63rd largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2025 by ENR, with over 2,000 employees and 45+ offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. CHA is a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management. Please visit .

About FALCON Engineering Services, Inc.

FALCON Engineering Services, Inc. (FALCON), is a civil engineering and construction management firm providing a wide range of transportation infrastructure solutions across Southern California. A trusted provider with long-standing client relationships, FALCON's core services include project management, construction management, and construction inspection. Headquartered in Temecula, California, FALCON's seasoned team of professionals are committed to managing the critical issues of time and cost from conception through closeout. For more information about FALCON, please visit .

