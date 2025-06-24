Ceva Launches Motionenginetm Hex: Bringing Precise, Touch-Free, Spatial Control To Smart TV, Gaming, And Iot Interfaces

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MotionEngine Hex software fuses UWB and motion sensor data to deliver 6-degree-of-freedom (6-DOF) motion tracking and intuitive control, enabling new interaction paradigms for electronic displays

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA ), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today introduced MotionEngineTM Hex, a next-generation motion control software solution that enables precise, natural interaction with Smart TVs and connected displays. By combining ultra-wideband (UWB) positioning with inertial measurement unit (IMU) orientation sensing , MotionEngine Hex delivers true 6-degree-of-freedom (6-DOF) tracking – allowing users to control on-screen content with touchscreen-like pointing accuracy and spatial gestures, without ever touching the screen.

Designed for OEMs and developers seeking to push the boundaries of user interaction, MotionEngine Hex software fuses UWB and motion sensor data to deliver 6-degree-of-freedom (6-DOF) motion tracking and intuitive control, enabling new interaction paradigms for electronic displays

Continue Reading

Designed for OEMs and developers seeking to push the boundaries of user interaction, MotionEngine Hex is a robust, low-latency software stack that enables precise 3D position and orientation tracking in real time. The result is a direct, touchscreen-like experience that enhances usability and unlocks new interaction modes where the edge of the screen is no longer the limit. This direct pointing experience is ideal for navigating modern smart TV interfaces, PC monitors, commercial displays, gaming, and even controlling smart home devices.

"We designed MotionEngine Hex to feel like an extension of your hand," said Chad Lucien, vice president and general manager of the sensor and audio business unit at Ceva. "It's precise, intuitive, and opens up entirely new ways to interact with content on digital displays. It's a powerful way for device makers to differentiate their products in a crowded market while delivering a premium, next-gen user experience that consumers will immediately appreciate."

MotionEngine Hex is built on the Ceva MotionEngine software which has been in production for more than 15 years and is deployed in more than 150 million devices.

Technical Highlights



6-DOF Sensor Fusion Engine: MotionEngine Hex integrates data from a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, and UWB-based position sensors to compute full 6-DOF pose (position + orientation) with high temporal resolution and spatial accuracy.

Absolute Pointing: Unlike relative motion systems, MotionEngine Hex provides absolute cursor positioning based on real-world spatial coordinates, enabling intuitive interactions such as direct selection, on and off-screen gestures, and spatial drag-and-drop.

Dual Architecture Support :



Host-Based : Runs on the host processor (e.g., TV SoC or STB CPU), interfacing with Bluetooth and UWB modules.

Embedded : Optimized for integration into Bluetooth SoCs within remote controls, enabling standalone operation with minimal host dependency.

Sensor Calibration and Compensation : Includes runtime calibration, drift compensation, and tremor suppression algorithms to ensure consistent performance across environments and users. Low Power, Small Footprint : Designed for embedded systems with constrained resources, MotionEngine Hex operates efficiently on low-power MCUs and DSPs, making it ideal for battery-powered remotes and handheld devices.

MotionEngine Hex is available now and will be demonstrated at Sensors Converge Conference, June 25 - 26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. For more on MotionEngine Hex and Ceva's motion-sensing technologies, visit

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge . Our wireless communications , sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smartedge products. From Bluetooth , Wi-Fi , UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IP s, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 19 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart EdgeTM

Visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook, and Instagram .

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED