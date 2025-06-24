Canon's THINK BIG' Series Returns To Hong Kong To Drive Business Transformation In The Artificial Intelligence Era

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Event to showcase next-gen business solutions and expert-led strategies for businesses to enhance efficiency and competitiveness

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 - Canon today announced the return of 'THINK BIG' Event Series in Hong Kong, 'THINK BIG: Automate. Optimize. Innovate.' The second edition of this highly anticipated event will take place on 11 July 2025 at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong.The imperative to automate, optimize, and innovate has never been stronger. 51% of enterprises in Hong Kong reported that the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation tools has significantly improved productivity and operational efficiency. Designed to equip business leaders with forward-looking strategies and actionable insights, THINK BIG will help organizations evolve into smarter, future-ready enterprises to navigate today's increasingly competitive business landscape. The event will also be geared towards empowering businesses to harness technology to transform next-generation business models.Building on the legacy of the 'THINK BIG' initiative that was launched in Singapore in 2010, the Hong Kong edition underscores Canon's commitment in partnering with various enterprisesfrom small businesses to large corporationsto innovate and enhance their operational capabilities for future readiness.'The return of 'THINK BIG' to Hong Kong for its second edition is more crucial than ever as businesses embrace the transformative power of technology,' said Norihiro Katagiri, Senior Vice President, Canon Singapore. 'The event series embodies 'THINK BIG, Think Canon'our belief that true business transformation begins with bold thinking and innovation. Canon remains dedicated to empowering enterprises across the region, including those in Hong Kong, with smart, scalable solutions that enhance operational efficiency and productivity; while ensuring they can unlock even greater potential as they navigate the complexities and opportunities of a rapidly evolving world.'To become a global data and innovation hub , Hong Kong has identified AI as a key driver for growth and sustainable development, notably earmarking HK$1 billion in the 2025/2026 Budget for its new AI Research and Development Institute. To align with the local government's strategic vision, 'THINK BIG: Automate. Optimize. Innovate.' will provide businesses with critical solutions and insights to fully leverage AI technologies.'As Hong Kong increases its investments in AI and innovation, businesses will have opportunities and the imperative to transform themselves,' said Gary Lee, President and CEO, Canon Hong Kong. 'Canon is well-placed to being a crucial partner to businesses in supporting this transformation. Through 'THINK BIG: Automate. Optimize. Innovate.', we aim to equip enterprises of all sizes with the appropriate solutions to embrace an AI-driven future, helping them redefine their operations for sustainable growth within this vibrant ecosystem.'Attendees at 'THINK BIG: Automate. Optimize. Innovate.' will gain first-hand experience with Canon's next-generation office equipment and integrated solutions that have been designed to address diversified industry needs across sectors such as legal, banking and finance.The event will also mark the Asia launch of Canon's latest imageFORCE multi-function device (MFD) series. Attendees can explore its advancements in AI-assisted smart maintenancepowered by machine learning to maximize uptimeand AI-driven data capture, which together enable intelligent automation that simplifies workflows. The new 5100 and 6100 series feature advanced security protections to safeguard sensitive data and seamless cloud integration for enhanced collaboration in the modern workplace.To complement these product showcases, there will also be industry experts and esteemed speakers from key trade associations, who will discuss topics such as the role of Agentic AI in redefining next-generation business models and maximizing productivity in the AI-powered future workplace.Interested participants can register for 'THINK BIG: Automate. Optimize. Innovate.' here on its official website and explore how Canon's innovative technologies can transform next-generation business models.Hashtag: #canon

