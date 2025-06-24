Global Renewable Energy Market To Reach $2 Trillion By 2029
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$1.25 trillion
|
Market size forecast
|
$2.0 trillion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 8.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Technology, Application, Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of the World
|
Countries covered
|
China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Germany, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Russia, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Venezuela, Iran, Egypt, South Africa, UAE
|
Market drivers
|
. Renewable Energy's Race to Cost Reduction
. Increasing Industrial Demand for Renewable Energy
. Growth Momentum of the Green Hydrogen Industry
Interesting facts:
-
Europe's rapid growth in renewable energy is due to its goals of protecting the environment, becoming more energy self-sufficient, and reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. New policies like carbon taxes and emissions trading systems (ETS), along with strong national goals, are boosting demand for clean energy.
In 2023, five countries-China, the U.S., Brazil, Germany, and India-accounted for 82% of all new wind energy installations around the world.
By 2027, wind energy is expected to produce more electricity than hydropower.
By 2029, wind and solar together are expected to generate 77% of all renewable electricity globally.
Emerging startups:
-
GE Vernova: GE Vernova was a spun-off of General Electric Co., in April 2024. GE Vernova is dedicated to delivering critical technologies to accelerate the energy transition. The company has more than 20 patents related to NGCC and CCS. In January 2025, the company signed an order to supply 14 4.2MW-117m* wind turbines for the Iwaya and Shitsukari wind farms in Japan.
Eurus Energy Holdings Corp: Is a holding company of the Eurus Energy Group, Japan's largest wind power developer. It is developing wind farms near Higashidori, Aomori, Japan. The project is expected to begin its operations in 2028. This move is aligned with Japan's goal to increase the renewable energy share in the total energy mix from 36% to 38% by 2030.
ThinkLabs AI, Inc.: Launched in 2024 by GE Vernova, ThinkLabs AI is focused on technology development to enhance grid planning by combining the capabilities of intelligent automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. In 2024, it secured $5 million of seed funding to develop technology to transform critical grid operations.
Fervo Energy: Fervo Energy was founded in 2017. Based in Houston, Texas, it develops geothermal projects by utilizing technologies such as horizontal drilling and distributed fiber optic sensing. In 2024, the company secured $255 million in funding for geothermal project development, which includes a $135 million corporate equity round and $120 million of debt capital.
The report addresses the following questions:
1. What is the projected market size and growth rate?
. The global market for renewable energy technologies market was valued at $1.25 trillion in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.0 trillion by the end of 2029.
2. What segments are covered in the report?
. The segments covered are technology and application. The technology segmentation includes solar power, wind power, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and ocean energy. The application segment includes industrial, residential, and commercial applications. Solar power is further segmented by technology, application, and region. Its technology segment includes solar PV and CSP. Wind power is further classified by technology, application, and region. Its technology segment comprises onshore and offshore wind. Geothermal energy is further segmented by technology, application, and region. Its technology segment includes flash steam, dry steam, and binary. Hydroelectric power is further segmented by technology, application, and region. Its technology segment includes renewable hydropower and pumped storage. Bioenergy is further segmented by technology, application, and region. Its technology segment includes solid biofuels and renewable waste, liquid biofuels, and biogas. The ocean energy segment is further segmented by application and region.
3. Which application segment will be dominant through 2029?
. The industrial segment will be the dominant segment through the forecast period.
4. Which technology segment will be dominant through 2029?
. The hydroelectric segment will be dominant through the forecast period.
5. Which region will be dominant through 2029?
. APAC currently accounts for the largest market share due to the significant renewable energy potential and raw material manufacturing base in countries like China, and India.
Market leaders include:
-
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.
OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC.
POET LLC.
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY
STATKRAFT AS
TRINASOLAR
VESTAS
LONGI
ADM
ANSALDO ENERGIA
CALPINE CORP.
CHINA THREE GORGES CORP.
DRAX GROUP PLC
GE VERNOVA
JINKO SOLAR
Related reports include:
-
Heat Pumps: Global Markets to 2030 : This report looks at the global heat pump market by type, size, end user, and region. It shows the market size in dollars and number of units. It also compares top companies, new technologies, and global trends. The report includes simple tools like SWOT and Porter's Five Forces to explain the market. It covers how heat pumps are used in homes, businesses, and industries, and explains the rules and environmental policies in different countries. ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors are also discussed.
Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Technologies: Global Markets : This report analyzes the global market for grid-scale battery storage technologies, focusing on lithium-ion, lead-acid, flow, and sodium-ion batteries. It covers utility-scale and behind-the-meter applications across regions, excluding residential and transport uses. The study includes market size, trends, costs, and forecasts from 2024 to 2029, based on commercial technologies in use.
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
