Jinko ESS And METLEN Forge 3Gwh+ Strategic BESS Partnership To Accelerate Renewable Energy Transition In Europe And Latin America
Jinko ESS CEO Mr. Fangkai Zhou signed the 3GWh strategic agreement framework with METLEN's Executive Director, M Renewables, Nikos Papapetrou. The alliance combines Jinko ESS's industry-leading BESS technology with METLEN's global energy expertise to address critical grid stability challenges.
"METLEN's proven energy infrastructure capabilities and Jinko ESS's technological innovation create an unmatched value proposition for grid operators," stated Mr. Zhou, CEO of Jinko ESS. "This framework ensures long-term supply security while accelerating the clean energy transition in strategic markets."
Nikos Papapetrou, Executive Director, M Renewables stated: "By joining forces with Jinko ESS, we are combining cutting-edge storage technology with our expertise to unlock large-scale, resilient energy infrastructure. METLEN is a global leader in green energy, with an overall 12.7 GW pipeline in various steges locations and more specifically 2.6 GW in storage, proving its longstanding efforts to advance energy transition."
The agreement underscores both companies' commitment to enabling renewable energy adoption through advanced storage solutions, reinforcing Jinko ESS's position as one of the fastest-growing global BESS companies and METLEN's leadership in sustainable energy development.
SOURCE Jinko ESS
