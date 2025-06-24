Verizon, America's Most Reliable 5G Network, Launches Industry-Leading, AI Powered Customer Experience Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leads Most Significant Transformation Across Stores, Support and Digital Services with AI powering more personalized experiences

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced its most significant customer experience transformation, designed to empower customers with easier, more personalized support. This evolution, a key component of Verizon's multi-year consumer strategy, introduces immediate and ongoing enhancements across customer care, digital services, and retail, leading the industry across every service dimension, built on America's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network at home and on the go.

"Today marks another significant step in our ongoing consumer business transformation journey that began two years ago,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO.“We are setting a new standard for customer innovation by focusing on both people and technology, using the most advanced AI to make the customer experience simpler, faster, and more rewarding. We have created unprecedented value in mobile and home connectivity, and we are now redefining what our customers can expect from us, helping build loyalty, improve retention and drive long-term shareholder value."

“Our customers rely on us for the fastest and most reliable 5G at home and on the go, and for choice and predictability with myHome, myPlan and the Verizon Best Value Guarantee,” said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Verizon Consumer CEO.“We've set these standards in what our customers have come to expect from us and today, we're raising the bar for how we support them because we know they rely on us to power how they live, work and play, everyday."

This transformation represents Verizon's commitment to earning and maintaining customer trust and loyalty. Key components of Verizon's customer-first approach include:



First and only personalized customer service : The only carrier who provides a dedicated expert for complex issues, leveraging Google Cloud's AI, including Google's Gemini models. A new Customer Champion will ensure full resolution and keep the customer updated however they choose - via the My Verizon app, text messages or call backs. The goal: customers only need to call once, and we take it from there.

New 24/7 live support: Verizon is first to expand customer support call hours with live agents and introduce new 24/7 live chat support, catering to diverse customer schedules and preferences.

New, most technologically advanced app with cutting-edge AI . The new My Verizon app is the only telecom app designed to help customers maximize efficiency and value, complete with a new cutting-edge AI-powered Verizon Assistant and Savings Boost. The new, personalized experience provides greater transparency and control, giving consumers the ability to easily become a customer, manage upgrades, add new lines, ask billing questions, take advantage of savings and more.

The most stores for your community. Verizon now has the largest retail postpaid fleet in the industry and added close to 400 stores in the U.S. over the last two years. With 93% of the population now within 30 minutes of a Verizon store, Verizon is ensuring customers have ongoing, convenient access to in-person support.



To kick off a summer of savings and rewards for its customers, Verizon is dropping 35,000 free prizes via Verizon Access, Verizon's rewards platform available to all mobility and mobile broadband customers. Starting today, customers can score free tickets to some of the hottest concerts and events everyone is talking about like Beyonce, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga; plus premium giveaways, gift cards and merchandise from brands like Amazon, Disney and Starz. And, stop by any Verizon location across the country for more freebies available in store through June 30.

Verizon's customer transformation is built on the foundation of America's fastest and most reliable 5G network at home and on the go. Customers enjoy choice and exclusive savings with myPlan and myHome, and have peace of mind on all in-market plans with a three-year price lock guarantee. Today, Verizon once again pushes the industry forward with major enhancements across stores, support and digital services designed with flexibility, transparency and service on the customers' terms.

